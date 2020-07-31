129th Day Of Lockdown

Nation, Current Affairs

Three Metro stations in Chennai renamed after Anna, MGR and Jayalalithaa

PTI
Published Jul 31, 2020, 12:30 pm IST
Updated Jul 31, 2020, 12:34 pm IST
CM Palaniswami said the stations have been renamed after the state government accepted the recommendations of a high-level committee
Tamil Nadu government renames three Metro Rail stations in Chennai after Anna, MGR & Jaya. (PTI Photo)
 Tamil Nadu government renames three Metro Rail stations in Chennai after Anna, MGR & Jaya. (PTI Photo)

Chennai: The Tamil Nadu government on Friday announced renaming of three Metro Rail stations after late Chief Ministers C N Annadurai, M G Ramachandran and J Jayalalithaa.

According to a government order, the Alandur station will be called 'Arignar Anna Alandur Metro', the Central Metro as 'Puratchi Thalaivar Dr M G Ramachandran Central Metro' and the CMBT station as 'Puratchi Thalaivi Dr J Jayalalithaa CMBT Metro.'

 

Chief Minister K Palaniswami said the stations have been renamed after the state government accepted the recommendations of a high-level committee.

He also listed out the steps taken by the AIADMK government under Jayalalithaa in implementing the Metro Rail project in the city.

On the second phase of Chennai Metro Rail, the chief minister said the Rs 61,843 crore project comprises three corridors: Madhavaram to SIPCOT, Light House to Poonamallee and Madhavaram to Sholinganallur, spanning 118.9 km.

"The state government has passed orders and we are currently awaiting Central nod and funding," he added.

 

Tags: chennai metro rail, chennai, tamil nadu government, chennai metro, c n annadurai, m g ramachandran, j jayalalithaa
Location: India, Tamil Nadu


