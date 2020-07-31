129th Day Of Lockdown

Total Cases

1,639,350

54,750

Recovered

1,059,093

37,425

Deaths

35,786

783

Maharashtra41179824861514729 Tamil Nadu2399781781783841 Delhi1344031197243936 Andhra Pradesh130557600241281 Karnataka118632466942230 Uttar Pradesh81039468031587 West Bengal67692462561536 Telangana6071744572505 Gujarat60285441762414 Bihar4800131673285 Rajasthan4093629231667 Assam384082908194 Haryana3425427340417 Madhya Pradesh3096821657857 Odisha3037819746205 Kerala223041215971 Jammu and Kashmir1986911842365 Punjab1554610509370 Jharkhand103994176103 Chhatisgarh8856592151 Uttarakhand7065399676 Goa5704400542 Tripura4503296221 Puducherry3298195848 Himachal Pradesh2506138713 Manipur250516724 Nagaland15666254 Arunachal Pradesh14848273 Chandigarh101664714 Meghalaya8032105 Sikkim6102141 Mizoram4092340
Nation Current Affairs 31 Jul 2020 Covid death rate low ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Covid death rate low in Telangana but then so is the testing rate

DECCAN CHRONICLE | DC WEB DESK
Published Jul 31, 2020, 1:28 pm IST
Updated Jul 31, 2020, 1:38 pm IST
Death due to co-morbidity is 58% per cent in Telangana, much higher than the national average (43%)
Members of Helping Hand Foundation, a voluntary organisation, during the launch of their fleet for performance of last rites of COVID-19 and non-COVID-19 patients, in Hyderabad. (PTI)
 Members of Helping Hand Foundation, a voluntary organisation, during the launch of their fleet for performance of last rites of COVID-19 and non-COVID-19 patients, in Hyderabad. (PTI)

Telangana reported its highest single day spike on Friday after 1,986 new COVID-19 cases came to be recorded. This took the overall tally of positive cases in the state to 62,703. With 14 more deaths, the coronavirus toll in the state rose to 519.

While the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC), the hotbed of the virus spread in the state, continued to report a high number of cases, there was a significant rise in the number of cases being reported from different districts, including Ranga Reddy, Medchal-Malkajgiri, Sangareddy, Warangal Urban and Karimnagar.

 

Out of the 1,986 fresh cases, 586 were from the GHMC, followed by Medchal-Malkajgiri (207) and Ranga Reddy (205) districts, the bulletin said. The other districts which reported a substantial number of cases include Warangal Urban (123), Karimnagar (116) and Sangareddy (108).

The number of individuals in home/institutional isolation was 10,632. The number of asymptomatic cases (of those under home isolation) was 84 per cent. The recovery rate was 72.3 per cent in the state, while it was 64 per cent in the country. As many as 45,388 people have recovered from the infection so far, while 16,796 were under treatment.

 

The case fatality rate in the state was 0.82 per cent, while it was 2.20 per cent at the national level.

Case Fatality Rate (CFR) is a measure of the severity of a disease and is defined as the proportion of reported cases of a specified disease or condition which are fatal within a specified time, as per the World Health Organisation definition.  

Interestingly, the percentage of deaths due to co-morbidities was 53.87 per cent, higher than the national average of around 43 per cent. This parameter is significant as there is a common belief that people with co-morbidities are more likely to die of coronavirus.

 

However, Telangana continued to lag behind in testing its population. As per the latest health bulletin, 21,380 samples were tested on July 30, the highest in a single day so far. Cumulatively, 4,37,582 samples have been tested so far.

However, even states like Odisha and Bihar, with a lower case load than Telangana, have tested over 5 lakh people so far. Even economically weaker states like Madhya Pradesh, Assam and West Bengal have conducted over eight lakh tests each so far.

The number of vacant isolation, oxygen and ICU beds was 11,179 and 2,268 and 1,352 respectively, the bulletin said. It said RT-PCR/CBNAAT/TRUENAT testing facilities in government were 16 and 23 in the private sector. It also said 320 rapid antigen testing centres have been set up by the government.

 

...
Tags: telangana coronavirus, coronavirus in telangana, case fatality rate, coronavirus deaths
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


Latest From Nation

Liquor trouble in Andhra Pradesh.

Nine die in Andhra Pradesh after consuming sanitizer mixed with soft drinks

Volunteers spray disinfectant inside an ambulance during the launch of free ambulance service for COVID-9 patients by private donor at Vidhana Soudha in Bengaluru. PTI photo Volunteers spray disinfectant inside an ambulance during the launch of free ambulance service for COVID-9 patients by private donor at Vidhana Soudha in Bengaluru. PTI photo

Unlock 3.0 Karnataka: Sunday lockdown, night curfews removed; Theatres have to wait

Supreme Court of India.

Supreme Court to Centre: Ensure salaries are paid to healthcare workers on time

Parents are mystified how the New Education Policy 2020 will be implemented, especially its emphasis on learning in the mother tongue. (PTI file photo)

New NEP is nice but what is Hyderabad's mother tongue?



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Waqyanawis | Gandhis in a dilemma as Ashok Gehlot kept enemies closer

In this file photo the rebel Congress leader Sachin Pilot (R) is seen with the then Congress President Rahul Gandhi and Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot during a party function in Jaipur. PTI Photo
 

Exclusive | Kiran Majumdar Shaw on how Biocon hopes to beat COVID-19

Kiran has also been conferred with the prestigious IMC Ladies’ Wing —Woman of the Year Award 2019–2020
 

Shashi Warrier | Here’s to you, Dr Mary Kuriakose

Not all cancers yield readily to treatment, but there are new ways to detect cancer early, and to treat it successfully. Representational Image
 

When the wild world beckons

Black Panther clicked by Shaaz Jung
 

The Covid-19 pandemic has hit the fashion industry hard

Ritu Kumar, Fashion Designer
 

When the boss video calls you at an odd hour, is it sexual harassment?

Some women have also complained that they find their colleagues inappropriately dressed during virtual meetings and it made them uncomfortable.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Lab technician arrested for collecting vaginal swab for COVID test

The accused person convinced the victim that vaginal swab was necessary for the Covid test. (PTI Photo)

India says disengagement with China not yet completed

China's ambassador to India Sun Weidong said disengagement of troops on the Line of Actual Control in Ladakh has been completed. (File photo: ANI)

Health ministry makes it clear: India is far from achieving COVID-19 herd immunity

Kolkata under lockdown. (PTI)

CBI books 4 navymen, 14 others for defrauding Western Naval Command with fake bills

The probe agency has also carried out searches in this connection.

Groundbreaking to devil lies in the details: Mixed reactions to NEP from academia

Representational image.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2020 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham