129th Day Of Lockdown

Total Cases

1,639,350

54,750

Recovered

1,059,093

37,425

Deaths

35,786

783

Maharashtra41179824861514729 Tamil Nadu2399781781783841 Delhi1344031197243936 Andhra Pradesh130557600241281 Karnataka118632466942230 Uttar Pradesh81039468031587 West Bengal67692462561536 Telangana6071744572505 Gujarat60285441762414 Bihar4800131673285 Rajasthan4093629231667 Assam384082908194 Haryana3425427340417 Madhya Pradesh3096821657857 Odisha3037819746205 Kerala223041215971 Jammu and Kashmir1986911842365 Punjab1554610509370 Jharkhand103994176103 Chhatisgarh8856592151 Uttarakhand7065399676 Goa5704400542 Tripura4503296221 Puducherry3298195848 Himachal Pradesh2506138713 Manipur250516724 Nagaland15666254 Arunachal Pradesh14848273 Chandigarh101664714 Meghalaya8032105 Sikkim6102141 Mizoram4092340
Nation Current Affairs 31 Jul 2020
Nation, Current Affairs

JKPC chief and ex-minister Sajad Lone released after a year-long detention

PTI
Published Jul 31, 2020, 3:34 pm IST
Updated Jul 31, 2020, 3:34 pm IST
Lone was released days ahead of the first anniversary of the Centre's move to revoke Article 370
JKPC chief Sajad Lone. (Twitter)
 JKPC chief Sajad Lone. (Twitter)

Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir Peoples Conference (JKPC) chairman Sajad Gani Lone was on Friday released from nearly a year-long detention, officials said.

Lone was released days ahead of the first anniversary of the Centre's move to revoke Article 370 of the Constitution in August last year, the officials said.

 

Lone also confirmed his release by taking to Twitter.

"Finally five days short of a year I have been officially informed that I am a free man. So much has changed. So have I. Jail was not a new experience. Earlier ones were harsh with usual doses of physical torture. But this was psychologically draining. Much to share hopefully soon," he said in a tweet.

The JKPC chairman was moved to his residence here in February this year and placed under house arrest, the officials said.

They said he was taken into custody on August 5 last year when the Centre revoked the special status of Jammu and Kashmir and divided the erstwhile state into two union territories.

 

Lone, a former cabinet minister in the PDP-BJP coalition, was kept at makeshift jail at Centaur hotel on the banks of the famous Dal Lake along with other leaders from mainstream parties before they all were moved to MLA hostel here. However, in February, Lone and PDP leader Waheed Parra were moved to their residences and were kept under house arrest.

...
Tags: sajad lone, public security act, jammu and kashmir, jammu and kashmir peoples conference, political detention
Location: India, Jammu and Kashmir, Srinagar


