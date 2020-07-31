129th Day Of Lockdown

Total Cases

1,639,350

54,750

Recovered

1,059,093

37,425

Deaths

35,786

783

Maharashtra41179824861514729 Tamil Nadu2399781781783841 Delhi1344031197243936 Andhra Pradesh130557600241281 Karnataka118632466942230 Uttar Pradesh81039468031587 West Bengal67692462561536 Telangana6071744572505 Gujarat60285441762414 Bihar4800131673285 Rajasthan4093629231667 Assam384082908194 Haryana3425427340417 Madhya Pradesh3096821657857 Odisha3037819746205 Kerala223041215971 Jammu and Kashmir1986911842365 Punjab1554610509370 Jharkhand103994176103 Chhatisgarh8856592151 Uttarakhand7065399676 Goa5704400542 Tripura4503296221 Puducherry3298195848 Himachal Pradesh2506138713 Manipur250516724 Nagaland15666254 Arunachal Pradesh14848273 Chandigarh101664714 Meghalaya8032105 Sikkim6102141 Mizoram4092340
Nation Current Affairs 31 Jul 2020 India says disengage ...
Nation, Current Affairs

India says disengagement with China not yet completed

DECCAN CHRONICLE | SRIDHAR KUMARASWAMI
Published Jul 31, 2020, 8:17 am IST
Updated Jul 31, 2020, 8:38 am IST
MEA's assertion comes after Chinese ambassador says 'the temperature has come down'
China's ambassador to India Sun Weidong said disengagement of troops on the Line of Actual Control in Ladakh has been completed. (File photo: ANI)
 China's ambassador to India Sun Weidong said disengagement of troops on the Line of Actual Control in Ladakh has been completed. (File photo: ANI)

New Delhi: In a clear contradiction of Chinese claims, India has said military disengagement with Chinese troops on the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in the Ladakh sector has not yet been completed.

This runs against Chinese ambassador Sun Weidong’s claim that disengagement has been completed in most areas. He made that claim during a virtual address organised by a think tank in New Delhi.

 

Sun compared India-China ties to “exquisitely crafted glass” that could be broken by “recklessness within seconds”.

In what is also being seen as a warning against action by India against Chinese companies, the Chinese envoy said both economies are “highly complementary, interwoven and interdependent”, adding that “forced decoupling is against the trend and will lead to a lose-lose outcome” for both sides.   

The Chinese ambassador also laid the blame on India for the “unfortunate” Galwan Valley clash in mid-June. He said Indian troops attacked Chinese troops first but added that neither side wanted to see such an incident.

 

Totally at odds with India’s stated position relating to that deadly clash in which 20 Indian soldiers were killed, the Chinese envoy claimed that Indian troops had agreed -- on June 6, nine prior to the clash -- to withdraw to the “Indian side” of the LAC and dismantle infrastructure.

Denying that China was expansionist, Sun—in a clear reference to New Delhi—said “new disputes” could arise if one side tries to unilaterally decide the alignment of the LAC. He also reiterated that his country was not a strategic threat to India.

 

In a statement released on Thursday evening, New Delhi said, “There has been some progress made towards this objective (de-escalation) but the disengagement process has as yet not been completed.  The senior commanders of the two sides will be meeting in the near future to work out steps in this regard. ... we expect that the Chinese side will sincerely work with us for complete disengagement and de-escalation and full restoration of peace and tranquility in the border areas at the earliest ... .”

Just a short while before that, the Chinese ambassador had indicated that “the border troops have disengaged in most localities. The temperature is coming down.” This was said while delivering a special lecture on the subject ‘India-China Relations: The Way Forward” organised by former Indian ambassador to China Ashok Kantha at the Institute of Chinese Studies (ICS) in New Delhi.

 

...
Tags: sun weidong, ladakh disengagement
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi


Latest From Nation

Political parties in Telangana are sparring over the suicide of a farmer in chief K Chandrashekar Rao's constituency. (PTI file photo)

Farmer's death becomes political football in Telangana

Sonia Gandhi has been admitted to the Sir Ganga Ram Hospital in New Delhi. (PTI file photo)

Sonia Gandhi admitted to hospital

Representational Image

COVID-19 in Karnataka: Remdesivir being sold in black market as its demand skyrockets

The Centre on April 2, 2004 had constituted Krishna Water Disputes Tribunal (KWDT)

Centre extends term of Krishna Water Dispute Tribunal by one year



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Waqyanawis | Gandhis in a dilemma as Ashok Gehlot kept enemies closer

In this file photo the rebel Congress leader Sachin Pilot (R) is seen with the then Congress President Rahul Gandhi and Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot during a party function in Jaipur. PTI Photo
 

Exclusive | Kiran Majumdar Shaw on how Biocon hopes to beat COVID-19

Kiran has also been conferred with the prestigious IMC Ladies’ Wing —Woman of the Year Award 2019–2020
 

Shashi Warrier | Here’s to you, Dr Mary Kuriakose

Not all cancers yield readily to treatment, but there are new ways to detect cancer early, and to treat it successfully. Representational Image
 

When the wild world beckons

Black Panther clicked by Shaaz Jung
 

The Covid-19 pandemic has hit the fashion industry hard

Ritu Kumar, Fashion Designer
 

When the boss video calls you at an odd hour, is it sexual harassment?

Some women have also complained that they find their colleagues inappropriately dressed during virtual meetings and it made them uncomfortable.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Health ministry makes it clear: India is far from achieving COVID-19 herd immunity

Kolkata under lockdown. (PTI)

CBI books 4 navymen, 14 others for defrauding Western Naval Command with fake bills

The probe agency has also carried out searches in this connection.

Groundbreaking to devil lies in the details: Mixed reactions to NEP from academia

Representational image.

COVID-19 in Karnataka: Remdesivir being sold in black market as its demand skyrockets

Representational Image

Centre extends term of Krishna Water Dispute Tribunal by one year

The Centre on April 2, 2004 had constituted Krishna Water Disputes Tribunal (KWDT)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2020 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham