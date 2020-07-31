129th Day Of Lockdown

Total Cases

1,639,350

54,750

Recovered

1,059,093

37,425

Deaths

35,786

783

Maharashtra41179824861514729 Tamil Nadu2399781781783841 Delhi1344031197243936 Andhra Pradesh130557600241281 Karnataka118632466942230 Uttar Pradesh81039468031587 West Bengal67692462561536 Telangana6071744572505 Gujarat60285441762414 Bihar4800131673285 Rajasthan4093629231667 Assam384082908194 Haryana3425427340417 Madhya Pradesh3096821657857 Odisha3037819746205 Kerala223041215971 Jammu and Kashmir1986911842365 Punjab1554610509370 Jharkhand103994176103 Chhatisgarh8856592151 Uttarakhand7065399676 Goa5704400542 Tripura4503296221 Puducherry3298195848 Himachal Pradesh2506138713 Manipur250516724 Nagaland15666254 Arunachal Pradesh14848273 Chandigarh101664714 Meghalaya8032105 Sikkim6102141 Mizoram4092340
Nation Current Affairs 31 Jul 2020 Coronavirus in India ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Coronavirus in India: International air travel to remain suspended till August 31

PTI
Published Jul 31, 2020, 8:36 pm IST
Updated Jul 31, 2020, 8:36 pm IST
This restriction would not applicable for international all-cargo operations and flights specifically approved by the DGCA
Air travel has to wait in India.
New Delhi: Aviation regulator DGCA on Friday said the suspension of scheduled international flights to and from the country has been extended till August 31 amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The suspension of scheduled international commercial services was till July 31. In the wake of the pandemic, overseas flights were suspended in late March, while cargo flights and those approved by the DGCA have been permitted to operate.

 

In a statement, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) said the government has decided to "extend the suspension on the Scheduled International Commercial Passenger Services to/from India up to 2359 hours IST of 31st August".

However, this restriction would not applicable for international all-cargo operations and flights specifically approved by the DGCA.

During the suspension period, more than 2,500 repatriation flights by foreign carriers to uplift stranded passengers to/ from India have been approved, the statement said.

 

Under the Vande Bharat Mission, Air India and Air India Express have uplifted 2,67,436 stranded passengers, and other charters have uplifted 4,86,811 stranded passengers during May 6 to July 30 period, it added.

As part of allowing gradual movement of passenger traffic amid the pandemic situation, 'Transport Bubble' agreements have been signed with the US, France, and Germany.

"Recently, 'Transport Bubble' agreement has also been signed with Kuwait to uplift stranded passenger both to/ from India. More similar arrangements are likely to fructify and ease passenger movements from different countries," the statement said.

 

Such bilateral agreements allow operation of flights between the two countries subject to a set of regulations.

International flight services to and from India remain suspended since March 23 due to the pandemic.

...
Tags: international travel, international flights, air travel, coronavirus lockdown, hardeep puri


