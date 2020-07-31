Centre extends term of Krishna Water Dispute Tribunal by one year

Hyderabad: The Union Government on Thursday extended the tenure of Krishna Water Disputes Tribunal (KWDT) for a period of one year to resolve water sharing disputes between Telangana and Andhra Pradesh.

The Ministry of Jal Shakti on Thursday issued a gazette notification extending the tenure of the Tribunal for one year from August 1, 2020.

The Ministry also issued another notification filling up a vacancy in the Tribunal, with Tripura High Court Judge Justice S Talapatra appointed as a member. The vacancy arose after the resignation of Justice BP Das, former Judge Odisha High Court.

The Centre on April 2, 2004 had constituted Krishna Water Disputes Tribunal (KWDT) for adjudicating disputes between the States of Maharashtra, Karnataka and erstwhile Andhra Pradesh under Section 4 of the Inter-State River Water Dispute (ISRWD) Act, 1956.

The tribunal then submitted its report in December 2010. Subsequently, the Ministry of Water Resources dissolved the Tribunal.

After the bifurcation of the combined state of Andhra Pradesh into Telangana and Andhra Pradesh, the Centre has decided to revive the Tribunal to resolve disputes AP and Telangana in accordance with Section 89 of Andhra Pradesh Reorganisation Act 2014.