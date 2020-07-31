129th Day Of Lockdown

Total Cases

1,639,350

54,750

Recovered

1,059,093

37,425

Deaths

35,786

783

Maharashtra41179824861514729 Tamil Nadu2399781781783841 Delhi1344031197243936 Andhra Pradesh130557600241281 Karnataka118632466942230 Uttar Pradesh81039468031587 West Bengal67692462561536 Telangana6071744572505 Gujarat60285441762414 Bihar4800131673285 Rajasthan4093629231667 Assam384082908194 Haryana3425427340417 Madhya Pradesh3096821657857 Odisha3037819746205 Kerala223041215971 Jammu and Kashmir1986911842365 Punjab1554610509370 Jharkhand103994176103 Chhatisgarh8856592151 Uttarakhand7065399676 Goa5704400542 Tripura4503296221 Puducherry3298195848 Himachal Pradesh2506138713 Manipur250516724 Nagaland15666254 Arunachal Pradesh14848273 Chandigarh101664714 Meghalaya8032105 Sikkim6102141 Mizoram4092340
Nation Current Affairs 31 Jul 2020
Nation, Current Affairs

CBFC, I-B ministry's no-objection certificate must for films on army themes: MoD

DECCAN CHRONICLE | PAWAN BALI
Published Jul 31, 2020, 10:23 pm IST
Updated Jul 31, 2020, 10:26 pm IST
The ministry also said producers should be advised to ensure that any incident that distorts the defence forces’ image be prevented.
Representational image. (PTI)
 Representational image. (PTI)

New Delhi: To prevent any distorted depiction of the Indian Army in films and Web series, the defence ministry has asked the Central Board of Film Certification and the I&B ministry to advise filmmakers to obtain a “no objection” certificate from it before the telecast of any film, documentary or Web series on Army themes.

The ministry also said producers should be advised to ensure that any incident that distorts the defence forces’ image or hurts their sentiments be prevented.

 

“Some production houses are making Army theme films using content that are distorting the Army’s image,” the letter said.

Sources said the defence ministry got some complaints raising objections about the portrayal of Indian Army personnel and military uniforms in an insulting manner in Web series.

In some Web series, the Army scenes were far from reality and gave a distorted image of the armed forces, said sources. Some “concerned citizens” and ex-servicemen’s associations had even lodged FIRs against a production house seeking legal action on the producer and the OTT platform, the sources said.

 

After this, the defence ministry asked the CBFC, information technology and I&B ministries to ensure all production houses get a NOC before releasing any film on Army themes.

...
Tags: indian army, ott platforms, web series


