Watch: SAD leader Sirsa says picture with Pro-Khalistan leader was 'forced'

DECCAN CHRONICLE
Published Jul 31, 2019, 6:25 pm IST
Updated Jul 31, 2019, 6:25 pm IST
Sirsa reached Kartarpur on Tuesday which is Guru Nanak Dev's birth place to take part in his 550th birth anniversary on August 1.
'This is a forced picture which gunman of Gopal Singh Chawla clicked! I refuse to meet people like him who are anti-India and act as hate peddlers!' Sirsa said. (Photo: Twitter I mssirsa)
 'This is a forced picture which gunman of Gopal Singh Chawla clicked! I refuse to meet people like him who are anti-India and act as hate peddlers!' Sirsa said. (Photo: Twitter I mssirsa)

Mumbai: Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) leader Manjiner Singh Sirsa on Tuesday said his photo with pro-Khalistan leader Gopal Singh Chawla was a 'forced picture' taken by Chawla's gunman when he was at Gurudwara Nankana Sahib in Pakistan.

Sirsa reached Kartarpur on Tuesday which is Guru Nanak Dev's birth place to take part in his 550th birth anniversary on August 1.

 

A controversy had broken out when Sirsa's photo was leaked where he is seen standing next to the pro-Khalistani leader.

Sirsa later posted a video on Twitter clearing the air and condemning the act done by Chawla. In the video, Sirsa is seen clearing the air.

He referred to Chawla as anti-national and condemned him stooping down to an extent where his gunman stealthily took his photo and circulated it on social media.

He said that it was Chawla who tried talking to him but he did not encourage it.

Sirsa tweeted, "This is a forced picture which gunman of Gopal Singh Chawla clicked! I refuse to meet people like him who are anti-India and act as hate peddlers!"

Chawla, being a controversial figure was recently removed from the management committee of Pakistan Sikh Gurudwara Prabhandak Committee.

SGPC officials have said that Sikh pilgrims would participate in 'Nagar Kirtan' starting from Gurdwara Nankana Sahib on Thursday and will reach India via Attari border the same day, NDTV reported.

