T'gana Dy Speaker stuffs cash in boy's mouth, faces backlash; see video

Hyderabad: The Deputy Speaker of Telangana Assembly, Padma Rao Goud, stirred a controversy after a video of him stuffing cash into a child’s mouth went viral. The incident happened when the child was playing drums during Bonalu celebrations in Secunderabad.

According to News18, Goud said he wanted to give the money to the child as a mark of appreciation. However, the children’s rights activists slammed Goud and said the child could have been suffocated.

Goud, who represents Secunderabad, reportedly pushed wads of Rs 500 notes in the child’s mouth while the child kept playing the drums.

Activists questioned Goud and said he could have waited for the child to finish playing or given him the money in his hand or kept it in his pocket.

Goud questioned the critics and said, "Had I burnt the currency notes or destroyed it, it would have been an offence or a punishable crime. Is rewarding a child with some money a crime? I put money three or four times, showing my appreciation. How can that be construed as wrong?"

He said it is the part of the culture in Telangana to show appreciation by giving money.