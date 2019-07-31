Nation Current Affairs 31 Jul 2019 Telangana: 49 member ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Telangana: 49 members of Paramedical Association detained outside CM's office

ANI
Published Jul 31, 2019, 9:16 am IST
Updated Jul 31, 2019, 9:19 am IST
The unemployed members of the association gathered outside the Chief Minister's residence and demanded to meet him.
As the situation became sensitive, the police later shifted them to Goshamahal Police Stadium to reduce tension in the area. (Photo: ANI)
 As the situation became sensitive, the police later shifted them to Goshamahal Police Stadium to reduce tension in the area. (Photo: ANI)

Hyderabad: Around 49 members of the Paramedical Association were taken into preventive custody for gathering at Chief Minister K Chandrasekar Rao's Camp Office in Begumpet district without taking prior permission to meet him, police said.

The unemployed members of the association gathered outside the Chief Minister's residence and demanded to meet him.

 

They were protesting against the government's failure in providing them jobs. They demanded withdrawal of order giving weightage to in-service contract employees and to fill thousands of vacant posts immediately.

As the situation became sensitive, the police later shifted them to Goshamahal Police Stadium to reduce tension in the area.

Last month, PG students and junior doctors of Gandhi, Osmania and Kakatiya medical colleges had protested against the hike in the retirement age of professors. They had demanded the recruitment of PG students and junior doctors for the post of assistant professors.

...
Tags: medical colleges, k chandrasekar rao, paramedical association
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


Latest From Nation

The cadres were identified as Hafizpur Rehman, Yaqub Ali and Sariful Islam. (Photo: ANI)

Three Jamaat-ul-Mujahideen cadres arrested in Assam

NCP MLAs Vaibhav Pichad, Sandeep Naik and Shivendra Raje, and Congress legislator Kalidas Kolambkar had handed over their resignation letters to Maharashtra Assembly Speaker Haribhau Bagade. (Photo: ANI)

Maharashtra: 1 Congress, 3 NCP MLAs to join BJP today

He also accused financial institutions of obstructing his efforts of repaying debate. (Photo: File)

'Banks can drive anyone to despair': Vijay Mallya tweets on CCD founder's letter

A man called Salim sustained serious injuries on his head and chest. (Photo: ANI)

Cow smugglers open fire, thrash locals in Alwar



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Guru Randhawa confirms being attacked in Canada, shares post on social media

Guru Randhawa. (Photo: ANI/Instagram)
 

Gone with the wind: Mandira Bedi's hot pictures prove that age is just a number; see

Mandira Bedi. (Photos: Instagram)
 

'My name is Rahul Gandhi and I am not happy with it,' says Indore-based trader

Indore-based trader Rahul Gandhi (left) with Congress leader Rahul Gandhi. (Photo: ANI)
 

Chhattisgarh govt officers risk lives, provide health care to tribals

Medical staff carries patient on cot for kilometres in case of emergency. (Photo: ANI)
 

Man walks 800 km backwards in protest against deforestation: Indonesia

He walks backwards with the help of a headpiece built with plastic pipes, fixed with a rear-view mirror which allows him to walk backwards. (Photo: Screengrab/Metro TV)
 

Here is how you can use credit card to keep away from additional charges

A cash advance fee is charged for cash transactions like a cash withdrawal from an ATM using the credit card.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Cow smugglers open fire, thrash locals in Alwar

A man called Salim sustained serious injuries on his head and chest. (Photo: ANI)

Congress expels 14 rebel Karnataka lawmakers

The AICC has approved the proposal received from PCC President, Karnataka regarding the expulsion of the MLAs, a party statement said, giving the names of all the 14 MLAs. (Photo: PTI)

CCD founder VG Siddhartha's body found, 2 days after he went missing

Siddhartha, the founder of India's largest coffee chain, went missing mysteriously on Monday night en route to the coastal city of Mangaluru. (Photo: File)

Kollam: Sulky thief makes a demand

The police recovered the note from the house of Sreekumar of Anugraha at Kallukunnu, Paravur, on Sunday. (Representational image)

Coimbatore: Kovai SP takes initiative against honour killing

SP Sujith Kumar
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham