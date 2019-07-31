Nation Current Affairs 31 Jul 2019 NRIs keen to join BJ ...
Nation, Current Affairs

NRIs keen to join BJP, says Telangana BJP chief K Laxman

PTI
Published Jul 31, 2019, 5:07 pm IST
Updated Jul 31, 2019, 5:07 pm IST
Laxman said BJP would soon come out with sufficient proof of the 'corrupt practies' of the KCR government.
'I was in the U.S.A for a week. I met several NRIs and held discussions with them. They said they feel proud now as Indians because of Modi's administration. They want to join BJP and strengthen it,' Laxman said. (Photo: Twitter I ANI)
 'I was in the U.S.A for a week. I met several NRIs and held discussions with them. They said they feel proud now as Indians because of Modi's administration. They want to join BJP and strengthen it,' Laxman said. (Photo: Twitter I ANI)

Hyderabad: Many Telangana NRIs in the U.S. are attracted by the Narendra Modi government's policies and want to join the BJP to strengthen it, state BJP President K Laxman said here on Wednesday.

"I was in the U.S.A for a week. I met several NRIs and held discussions with them. They said they feel proud now as Indians because of Modi's administration. They want to join BJP and strengthen it," he told reporters at a press meet.

 

He said many Telangana NRIs who had earlier supported the separate statehood call were now disillusioned about the governance of chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao and believed BJP would emerge victorious in the 2023 assembly polls.

Laxman complimented the Modi government for ensuring passage of a bill that makes instant triple talaq among Muslims a criminal offence and alleged that the opposition Congress had tried to stall it by creating hurdles.

The Telangana BJP, he said, was getting ready to fight the government on two issues - 'family rule' and corruption, he said.

Laxman said BJP would soon come out with sufficient proof of the 'corrupt practies' of the KCR government.

...
Tags: k laxman, bjp, telangana
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


Latest From Nation

The Indian Medical Association (IMA) had given a call for a 24-hour withdrawal of non-essential services across the country against the NMC bill, dubbing it 'anti-poor, anti-student and anti-democratic'. (Photo: Representational)

Gujarat: Over 28000 medicos join nationwide strike against NMC bill

'To protect their slipping political base, fear is being created among people. We've to take forward work going on in J&K, Assembly polls have to be conducted,' Ram Madhav said. (Photo: ANI)

'Environment of fear for selfish interests': Ram Madhav on J&K politics

The rape case against him was filed after she tried to immolate herself outside Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's residence in April last year. (Photo: PTI)

Congress workers protest in Lucknow, demand Sengar's expulsion from BJP

'In view of inclement weather conditions, shooting of stones and landslides particularly in Jammu region, the yatra will remain suspended,' an SASB spokesperson said. (Photo: File)

Amarnath yatra suspended till Aug 4 due to adverse weather conditions



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Prince Harry reveals how many children he wants

Prince Harry and the world-famous primatologist discussed the environment, climate change and preserving the planet for the generations to come. (Photo: AFP)
 

Telangana launches 'Operation Muskaan', 3,470 children rescued in Telangana

The particulars of the children rescued has been uploaded on the missing child portal of Ministry of Women and Child Development and also shared with media. (Photo: Representational image)
 

He’s one of the calmest persons I’ve met: Anushka on hubby Virat's aggression

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma got married in December 2017.
 

Bengaluru India’s best student city, London world’s best for 2nd time in a row: Study

The rankings are also informed by feedback from over 87,000 current and prospective international students. (Photo: Representative | Pixabay)
 

Passenger spots flight attendant inside overhead bin; see pics

The attendant was in the overhead bin "for a solid 10 minutes." (Photo: Twitter)
 

Hello Sunny Leone?: Dialogue in ‘Arjun Patiala’ leaves Delhi man's phone buzzing

It all started with a scene from Arjun Patiala where the character played by Sunny Leone shared her phone number with another character in the film. (Photo: File)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Amarnath yatra suspended till Aug 4 due to adverse weather conditions

'In view of inclement weather conditions, shooting of stones and landslides particularly in Jammu region, the yatra will remain suspended,' an SASB spokesperson said. (Photo: File)

Hope AIMPLB challenges 'unconstitutional' Triple Talaq Bill in SC: Owaisi

The Rajya Sabha passed the Muslim Women (Protection of Rights on Marriage), Bill, 2019, on Tuesday after rejecting the Opposition's demand to refer it to the Select Committee. (Photo: File)

Watch: Alert CRPF dog saves man trapped under debris in J&K

Following the cue from the dog, the troops began searching and found the man trapped in the debris of the landslide which had occurred the previous night. (Photo: ANI)

CCD owner knew steps to avert harassment, enquiry to be conducted: Prahlad Joshi

ED takes U-turn: 'Dead' key witness in AgustaWestland to appear tomorrow

The agency had claimed that he had some papers which mentioned the bribery amounts and names of the people who received them. (Photo: File)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham