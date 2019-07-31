NRIs keen to join BJP, says Telangana BJP chief K Laxman

'I was in the U.S.A for a week. I met several NRIs and held discussions with them. They said they feel proud now as Indians because of Modi's administration. They want to join BJP and strengthen it,' Laxman said. (Photo: Twitter I ANI)

Hyderabad: Many Telangana NRIs in the U.S. are attracted by the Narendra Modi government's policies and want to join the BJP to strengthen it, state BJP President K Laxman said here on Wednesday.

"I was in the U.S.A for a week. I met several NRIs and held discussions with them. They said they feel proud now as Indians because of Modi's administration. They want to join BJP and strengthen it," he told reporters at a press meet.

He said many Telangana NRIs who had earlier supported the separate statehood call were now disillusioned about the governance of chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao and believed BJP would emerge victorious in the 2023 assembly polls.

Laxman complimented the Modi government for ensuring passage of a bill that makes instant triple talaq among Muslims a criminal offence and alleged that the opposition Congress had tried to stall it by creating hurdles.

The Telangana BJP, he said, was getting ready to fight the government on two issues - 'family rule' and corruption, he said.

Laxman said BJP would soon come out with sufficient proof of the 'corrupt practies' of the KCR government.