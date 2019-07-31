Nation Current Affairs 31 Jul 2019 NMC Bill legalises q ...
Nation, Current Affairs

NMC Bill legalises quackery, claims IMA-Telangana secretary

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | KANIZA GARARI
Published Jul 31, 2019, 1:59 am IST
Updated Jul 31, 2019, 2:30 am IST
The safety of the patient is going to be compromised.
Indian Medical Association
 Indian Medical Association

Hyderabad: The Indian Medical Association (IMA) has called for a complete withdrawal of medical and non-essential services for 24 hours on July 31 in protest against the National Medical Commission Bill, 2019.

Senior IMA doctors say that instead of streamlining the medical education system, the Central government has created further problems and good, smart students would not want to learn medicine with these types of provisions.

 

Doctors want the NMC Bill to be scrapped because good quality medical care and education will suffer and will be detrimental to the health of the people.

The IMA is protesting against Section 32 of the NMC Bill which they say proposes to give licences to 3.5 lakh unqualified non-medical professionals to practice modern medicine.

The term ‘community health worker’ has been vaguely defined in the NMC Bill, which allows anyone with a basic knowledge of medicine to register with the National Medical Council and practice.

Dr Sanjiv Singh Yadav, IMA-Telangana secretary, said, “This would mean that pharmacists, nurses, physiotherapists, optome-trists and anyone who has medical knowledge but without clinical experience, can register as community health workers which is unacceptable. The safety of the patient is going to be compromised. The NMC Bill legalises quackery, which can never be accepted by qualified professionals.”

...
Tags: indian medical association (ima), national medical commission bill, sanjiv singh yadav
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


Latest From Nation

Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa presides over a meeting to review drought situation in the state, in Bengaluru on Tuesday (Photo:KPN)

80 taluks reeling under drought: Yediyurappa

It's true that there is no uniformity in assessing the standards of these graduates at present.

Ensuring quality education, not Next, is the best solution

The ABC Company owned by V.G. Siddhartha was shut for the day in Chikkamagaluru on Tuesday and so were his other businesses

‘Lonely at the top’ V G Siddhartha pushed to the edge?

The AICTE also came out with specific norms and calendar on inspections. The entire process was streamlined making it more transparent and accountable.

The wages of sin of the past



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Gone with the wind: Mandira Bedi's hot pictures prove that age is just a number; see

Mandira Bedi. (Photos: Instagram)
 

'My name is Rahul Gandhi and I am not happy with it,' says Indore-based trader

Indore-based trader Rahul Gandhi (left) with Congress leader Rahul Gandhi. (Photo: ANI)
 

Chhattisgarh govt officers risk lives, provide health care to tribals

Medical staff carries patient on cot for kilometres in case of emergency. (Photo: ANI)
 

Man walks 800 km backwards in protest against deforestation: Indonesia

He walks backwards with the help of a headpiece built with plastic pipes, fixed with a rear-view mirror which allows him to walk backwards. (Photo: Screengrab/Metro TV)
 

Here is how you can use credit card to keep away from additional charges

A cash advance fee is charged for cash transactions like a cash withdrawal from an ATM using the credit card.
 

Hungarian artist accuses Kangana Ranaut's 'Judgementall Hai Kya' makers of plagiarism

Kangana Ranaut in the screen grab from 'Judgementall Hai Kya' trailer. (Courtesy: Youtube/ BalajiMotionPictures)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Sundilla pump house gears up for wet run

The world’s biggest lift irrigation project is constructed over the Godavari to convert the state into a fertile land.

Nimmagadda Prasad reportedly held, grilled in Belgrade

Nimmagadda Prasad

Telangana High Court seeks status of cases against Nowhera Shaik

Nowhera Shaik

Hyderabad: Moderate to heavy rains expected in early August

A resident of the Mamidiguda (G) village wades though floodwater to reach his village from Indravelli mandal head quarters in the Adilabad district on Tuesday. (Photo: DC)

Outflows from Karnataka dams to stop

A file photo of Nagarjunasagar dam
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham