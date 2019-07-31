Nation Current Affairs 31 Jul 2019 Modi betrayed people ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Modi betrayed people who voted for independent, hassle-free economy: Singhvi

PTI
Published Jul 31, 2019, 12:53 pm IST
Updated Jul 31, 2019, 12:53 pm IST
His comments came shortly after CCD owner V G Siddhartha's body was found in the Netravati river in Dakshina Kannada district of Karnataka.
The Congress has also given adjournment notices in Lok Sabha to discuss what led to the death of Siddhartha. (Photo: File)
 The Congress has also given adjournment notices in Lok Sabha to discuss what led to the death of Siddhartha. (Photo: File)

New Delhi: Congress leader Abhishek Singhvi on Wednesday accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of betraying the people who voted for an independent and hassle-free economy.

His comments came shortly after CCD owner V G Siddhartha's body was found in the Netravati river in Dakshina Kannada district of Karnataka.

 

Siddhartha, who disappeared on his way to Mangaluru from Bengaluru in Karnataka, had said in a letter a few days ago he felt harassed when the Income Tax Department attached "our shares on two separate occasions to block our Mindtree deal and then taking position of our Coffee Day shares, although revised returns have been filed by us".

The Congress has also given adjournment notices in Lok Sabha to discuss what led to the death of Siddhartha.

"There is an old notion of government has no business in business and Modi in his pre 2014 election campaign made a big deal about it. Today he has absolutely betrayed the people who voted for him to see a robust, independent, hassle free economy," Singhvi said on Twitter.

Singhvi also alleged that, "Since his re-election, Modi has tried majoritarianism, minoritarianism, Kashmir, Pakistan, Muslim women, Ram and even Man vs Wild to divert the attention of the people. From what exactly? Failing economy, rising unemployment, failing infra, farmers dying, failing law and order," he said in another tweet.

The #VGSiddhartha tragedy reflects the worst of a broader, deeply worrying trend," Tharoor tweeted.

A tweet from the Karnataka Congress' Twitter handle squarely blamed the tragedy on the "harassment" by Income Tax officials.

"#VGSiddhartha case is very unfortunate. Result of harassment by I-T officials & decline of India's entrepreneurial position turning virulent by the day, with Tax Terror & collapse of economy. Companies which flourished under UPA have been shut down with many people being jobless," the tweet said.

...
Tags: v g siddhartha, abhishek singhvi, congress, narendra modi, bjp
Location: India, Delhi


Latest From Nation

Raghavendra was rushed to a private hospital where he was declared dead on arrival. (Representational Image)

TN class 10 boy stabbed with scissors, beaten using cricket stump: Police

'The issue was raised in zero-hour discussion by a member in the House. We will do all the paperwork and other formalities required in this regard. Chenna Poda is a traditional delicacy and is used in all functions, including marriages and other celebrations. It is also associated with the Jagannath temple and is offered to the Lord Jagannath,' said Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises Minister of State, Dibya Shankar Mishra. (Photo: File I Representataional)

After Rasagola, Odisha demands GI tag for Chhena Poda and Arisa

The case was handed over to the CBI yesterday after a formal request was made by the state government to the Centre for a probe by the agency. (Photo: File)

Hope UP govt will ensure justice to Unnao rape victim's family: Akhilesh

It was a worldwide problem in equids for several centuries, but this disease was eradicated from most countries by the mid-1900s. Outbreaks are now uncommon and reported from limited geographic areas. (Photo: ANI)

Glanders fear in Chhattisgarh: Mare injected with anaesthesia to her death



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

After Rasagola, Odisha demands GI tag for Chhena Poda and Arisa

'The issue was raised in zero-hour discussion by a member in the House. We will do all the paperwork and other formalities required in this regard. Chenna Poda is a traditional delicacy and is used in all functions, including marriages and other celebrations. It is also associated with the Jagannath temple and is offered to the Lord Jagannath,' said Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises Minister of State, Dibya Shankar Mishra. (Photo: File I Representataional)
 

Celebrities may face jail term for featuring in misleading advertisements

Misleading advertisements set on virtually any medium will be penalise under the Consumer Protection Bill 2019. (Representational Image)
 

Hyderabad gets its first private space museum in collaboration with ISRO

Dr BG Sidharth, Director, BM Birla Science Centre said, 'A few years back there was an international week of space exhibition. We coordinated the event in c0llaboartion with ISRO.' (Photo; ANI)
 

Ranveer Singh shares cute picture of sister sunbathing in swimsuit on her birthday

Ranveer Singh.
 

Practical Galaxy Note 10 feature makes it Samsung’s best smartphone ever

The Samsung Galaxy Note 10 will feature an IP69 rating.
 

Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello's hot kissing pics confirm that they are dating

Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello kissing. (Photo: Instagram)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

T'gana Dy Speaker stuffs cash in boy's mouth, faces backlash; see video

Goud, who represents Secunderabad, reportedly pushed wads of Rs 500 notes in the child’s mouth while the child kept playing the drums. (Photo: Screengrab)

Siddaramaiah calls for fair investigation into death of CCD owner

The 58-year-old businessman is the son-in-law of former Karnataka Chief Minister SM Krishna and was missing since Monday evening from Mangaluru. (Photo: File)

CBI books BJP MLA Kuldeep Sengar, 10 others in Unnao case

The Uttar Pradesh Police on Monday filed a murder case against Sengar and nine others after the rape survivor's family filed a complaint, alleging “conspiracy” behind the accident. (Photo: File)

Tripura Police burns 6,300 kg of marijuana worth Rs 3.15 crore

The drugs were destroyed under the surveillance of a High-Level Drug Disposal Committee, with the permission of the district court, said the police. (Photo: ANI)

Parliament approves Companies Amendment Bill

The Bill will replace the ordinance promulgated earlier in this regard. (Photo: File)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham