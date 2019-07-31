Nation Current Affairs 31 Jul 2019 Massive hunt for Caf ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Massive hunt for Cafe Coffee Day boss

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | GURURAJ A PANIYADI
Published Jul 31, 2019, 1:39 am IST
Updated Jul 31, 2019, 1:52 am IST
Siddhartha goes missing near bridge over Netravathi.
V.G. Siddhartha
 V.G. Siddhartha

Mangaluru: Karnataka woke up to a massive shock on Tuesday morning soon after news spread that V.G. Siddhartha, the founder of the iconic Cafe Coffee Day (CCD) chain — the Indian rival to Starbucks — and son-in-law of former chief minister S.M. Krishna, had gone missing near a bridge over the river Netravathi in Mangaluru, on Monday evening.

Siddhartha is yet to be traced with a herculean search operation now being carried out by personnel of the Indian Navy, Coast Guard, police and local fishermen in the swirling waters of the  Netravathi. They are acting on the suspicion that Siddhartha may have taken his life by jumping into the river at a point, barely two kms from the sea, as a letter by him alluding to pressures from a PE investor to buy back shares have left many questions answered. 

 

The National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), home guards, fire department and the coastal police too are involved in this operation which is proving to be extremely difficult because of the rains and the fact that the river has a width of 1 km at the spot where Siddhartha was last seen  before it enters the Arabian Sea.

Siddhartha’s driver, Basavaraja Patil who filed a missing person complaint at the Kankanady police station in Mangaluru said he had taken his employer to the CCD office at Vittal Mallya Road at 8 am and returned home at 11 am on July 29.

As Siddhartha wanted to go to his village in Chikkamagaluru, he asked the driver to bring his luggage and they left at 12.30 pm in a car, leaving his regular driver and car behind.

The dramatic sequence of events began when  they were about to reach Sakaleshpur in Hassan. He asked the driver to continue driving and go to Mangaluru instead.

“When we reached the circle at the entrance of Mangaluru (Mahaveera Circle), he (Siddhartha) asked me to take a left turn as he wanted to go to his site (the CCD owner owns a property at Ullal),” the driver explained.  

“When we reached Ullal bridge on the Kerala Highway, he asked me to stop the car before the bridge and asked me to wait at the other end as he wanted to walk. He stepped out and asked me to stay in the car. He crossed the road to reach the other lane going towards Mangaluru and started walking on the bridge. I waited but when he did not return by about 8 pm, I tried calling him. His number was switched off,” Basavaraja said.

Sources said, the CCD chief left all his personal possessions behind.

The driver then called Siddhartha's son Amarthya Hegde who said that he would call his dad. By then Coffee Day officer Pradeep Shetty had also reached the spot. Not

Mangaluru police commissioner Sandeep Patil said a dog squad was used during the search.

"It stopped in the middle of the bridge. We are contacting all those to whom he spoke to before he went missing," he said.

Sources said that the last tower on which Siddhar-tha’s mobile signal was active was Jeppinamog-aru — which is near the bridge where he was last seen.

A fisherman has claimed that he saw a person falling from the bridge at around 7 pm. The fisherman, Simon D'Souza, who stays near the bridge, was fishing in the Netravathi Monday evening.

“It was around 7 pm and I was near the 6th pillar of the bridge. I saw a person falling into the river near the 8th pillar. I do not know who he was. I tried to rescue him but failed as he was far away from my boat. He sank in the water,” Simon claimed.

Netravathi bridge is known as a suicide spot. Siddhartha who did his education in Mangaluru knows the city pretty well.

...
Tags: cafe coffee day, starbucks, s.m. krishna, v.g. siddhartha, netravathi bridge
Location: India, Karnataka, Mangaluru


Related Stories

I have failed, CCD founder VG Siddhartha

Latest From Nation

The BJP’s top leadership had succeeded in lobbying with the Biju Janata Dal to vote in favour of the Bill.

Bid to send triple talaq Bill to select panel foiled

Indian Medical Association

NMC Bill legalises quackery, claims IMA-Telangana secretary

Asaduddin Owaisi (Photo: PTI)

Bill against aggrieved consumers: Asaduddin Owaisi

Uttam Kumar Reddy

BJP’s religion ploy won’t work: Uttam Kumar Reddy



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Gone with the wind: Mandira Bedi's hot pictures prove that age is just a number; see

Mandira Bedi. (Photos: Instagram)
 

'My name is Rahul Gandhi and I am not happy with it,' says Indore-based trader

Indore-based trader Rahul Gandhi (left) with Congress leader Rahul Gandhi. (Photo: ANI)
 

Chhattisgarh govt officers risk lives, provide health care to tribals

Medical staff carries patient on cot for kilometres in case of emergency. (Photo: ANI)
 

Man walks 800 km backwards in protest against deforestation: Indonesia

He walks backwards with the help of a headpiece built with plastic pipes, fixed with a rear-view mirror which allows him to walk backwards. (Photo: Screengrab/Metro TV)
 

Here is how you can use credit card to keep away from additional charges

A cash advance fee is charged for cash transactions like a cash withdrawal from an ATM using the credit card.
 

Hungarian artist accuses Kangana Ranaut's 'Judgementall Hai Kya' makers of plagiarism

Kangana Ranaut in the screen grab from 'Judgementall Hai Kya' trailer. (Courtesy: Youtube/ BalajiMotionPictures)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Hundreds gather at Mukesh Goud’s funeral

M. Mukesh Goud

TRS, YSRC help centre make Triple Talaq ban a law

The contentious Bill makes instant triple talaq a criminal offence and provides for a jail term to a Muslim man for the crime.

ED told to release Rs 746 crore YS Jagan Mohan Reddy assets

AP Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy

I have failed, CCD founder VG Siddhartha

VG Siddhartha

‘Acted as per IT Act’: IT dept’s replies to CCD founder VG Siddhartha’s letter

A letter which surfaced soon after he disappeared, addressed the directors to his company, Siddhartha said there was a lot of harassment from the Income Tax Department in the form of attaching ‘our shares on two separate occasions to block our Mindtree deal and then taking position of our Coffee Day shares, although revised returns have been filed by us.’ (Photo: Facebook/ Mr. Success)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham