Nation Current Affairs 31 Jul 2019 K Chandrashekar Rao ...
Nation, Current Affairs

K Chandrashekar Rao betrayed muslims, says Mohammed Shabbir Ali

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Jul 31, 2019, 2:49 am IST
Updated Jul 31, 2019, 2:49 am IST
TRS had supported the triple talaq Bill by abstaining from voting in the Rajya Sabha.
Mohammed Shabbir Ali
 Mohammed Shabbir Ali

Hyderabad: Former minister Mohammed Shabbir Ali on Tuesday alleged that the TRS had supported the triple talaq Bill by abstaining from voting in the Rajya Sabha.

The Congress leader said the BJP government was unable to pass the Bill for the last 19 months in the Rajya Sabha despite getting it cleared in the Lok Sabha thrice. This time, too, the BJP was not in a position but ensured its passage through “backdoor” methods by making its secret allies, including the TRS, abstain from voting. This brought down the effective strength of the Upper House and the majority mark.

 

Mr Shabbir Ali said by abstaining from voting the TRS had exposed itself and now it has been proved beyond doubt that it is an all of BJP and unofficial partner of NDA. He said if TRS was truly secular then it should have voted against the Bill.

...
Tags: mohammed shabbir ali, triple talaq bill, bjp government
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


Latest From Nation

Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa presides over a meeting to review drought situation in the state, in Bengaluru on Tuesday (Photo:KPN)

80 taluks reeling under drought: Yediyurappa

It's true that there is no uniformity in assessing the standards of these graduates at present.

Ensuring quality education, not Next, is the best solution

The ABC Company owned by V.G. Siddhartha was shut for the day in Chikkamagaluru on Tuesday and so were his other businesses

‘Lonely at the top’ V G Siddhartha pushed to the edge?

The AICTE also came out with specific norms and calendar on inspections. The entire process was streamlined making it more transparent and accountable.

The wages of sin of the past



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Gone with the wind: Mandira Bedi's hot pictures prove that age is just a number; see

Mandira Bedi. (Photos: Instagram)
 

'My name is Rahul Gandhi and I am not happy with it,' says Indore-based trader

Indore-based trader Rahul Gandhi (left) with Congress leader Rahul Gandhi. (Photo: ANI)
 

Chhattisgarh govt officers risk lives, provide health care to tribals

Medical staff carries patient on cot for kilometres in case of emergency. (Photo: ANI)
 

Man walks 800 km backwards in protest against deforestation: Indonesia

He walks backwards with the help of a headpiece built with plastic pipes, fixed with a rear-view mirror which allows him to walk backwards. (Photo: Screengrab/Metro TV)
 

Here is how you can use credit card to keep away from additional charges

A cash advance fee is charged for cash transactions like a cash withdrawal from an ATM using the credit card.
 

Hungarian artist accuses Kangana Ranaut's 'Judgementall Hai Kya' makers of plagiarism

Kangana Ranaut in the screen grab from 'Judgementall Hai Kya' trailer. (Courtesy: Youtube/ BalajiMotionPictures)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

HMDA cannot raze Errum Manzil: Telangana High Court

Telangana High Court

Sugar, salt can help generate cheap fuel

Biofuel can be produced by a reaction between two chemicals, furfural and 2-methylfuran, derived from corncob.

Hyderabad: Man who posted private photos of wife arrested

The accused has been arrested. (Representational Image)

GHMC repairs clock at Moazzam Jahi market

A worker replaces the dial and hands of the clock, which dropped off due to strong winds in May. (Photo: DC)

Hyderabad: Breastfeeding remains a tough ask

95% babies are breastfed at some point in time, according to a Unicef report.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham