K Chandrashekar Rao betrayed muslims, says Mohammed Shabbir Ali

Hyderabad: Former minister Mohammed Shabbir Ali on Tuesday alleged that the TRS had supported the triple talaq Bill by abstaining from voting in the Rajya Sabha.

The Congress leader said the BJP government was unable to pass the Bill for the last 19 months in the Rajya Sabha despite getting it cleared in the Lok Sabha thrice. This time, too, the BJP was not in a position but ensured its passage through “backdoor” methods by making its secret allies, including the TRS, abstain from voting. This brought down the effective strength of the Upper House and the majority mark.

Mr Shabbir Ali said by abstaining from voting the TRS had exposed itself and now it has been proved beyond doubt that it is an all of BJP and unofficial partner of NDA. He said if TRS was truly secular then it should have voted against the Bill.