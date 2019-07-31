Nation Current Affairs 31 Jul 2019 Guwahati: Manohari G ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Guwahati: Manohari Gold tea fetches Rs 50,000

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | MANOJ ANAND
Published Jul 31, 2019, 3:01 am IST
Updated Jul 31, 2019, 3:01 am IST
The special tea was sold at record price at Guwahati Auction Centre.
The secretary of the Guwahati Tea Auction and Buyers Association said: “The price that Manohari Gold has fetched is the highest price for tea in a public auction so far.” (Representational image)
 The secretary of the Guwahati Tea Auction and Buyers Association said: “The price that Manohari Gold has fetched is the highest price for tea in a public auction so far.” (Representational image)

Guwahati: In what is said to be the highest price ever paid for tea at any public auction, a variety of Assam tea set a new record by fetching Rs 50,000 per kg in Guwahati on Tuesday.

The Manohari Tea Estate’s gold special tea was bought at Rs 50,000 per kg by Sourabh Tea Traders Pvt Ltd at the Guwahati Auction Centre. Mr Maheshwari of Sourabh Tea Traders had bought 2 kg of Manohari Gold tea in 2018 too. “A seller who purchased a kilogram of it liked it very much and had asked me to keep an eye out when the tea hits the market again,” Mr Maheshwari said, adding he retailed the remaining tea at a whopping price of Rs 8,000 per 100 grams.

 

Earlier, Manohari Tea Estate of Mohanbari in Dibrugarh had created history on July 24, 2018 by selling gold tea at Rs 39,001 per kg, which was soon broken by the Golden Needle variety from the Donyi Polo Tea Estate in Arunachal Pradesh, whi-ch sold for Rs 40,000 per kg.

The secretary of the Guwahati Tea Auction and Buyers Association said: “The price that Manohari Gold has fetched is the highest price for tea in a public auction so far.”

Rajan Lohia, owner of Manohari Tea Estate at Dibrugarh in Upper Assam, told this newspaper that this year, only 5 kg of the exquisite speciality orthodox tea was produced. Noting that the weather was not very supportive, he narrated how the gold tea was made from small buds, and not tea leaves.

Pointing out that it was a tedious and difficult pro-cess, he said: “It is made from the finest clones, the P-126. He said the buds are plucked early morning in the second flush season in May and June.

Mr Lohia, however, regretted that while they were producing exquisite speciality orthodox tea, the condition of the Assam tea industry was not good, and heading for a major disaster. Saying the industry was in dire need of governmental support, Mr Lohia warned: “If drastic course corrections are not done, the industry may not survive long.” He appealed to the Assam chief minister and finance minister to rescue the state’s tea industry.

...
Tags: assam tea, manohari tea estate, assam tea industry
Location: India, Assam, Guwahati (Gauhati)


Latest From Nation

Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa presides over a meeting to review drought situation in the state, in Bengaluru on Tuesday (Photo:KPN)

80 taluks reeling under drought: Yediyurappa

It's true that there is no uniformity in assessing the standards of these graduates at present.

Ensuring quality education, not Next, is the best solution

The ABC Company owned by V.G. Siddhartha was shut for the day in Chikkamagaluru on Tuesday and so were his other businesses

‘Lonely at the top’ V G Siddhartha pushed to the edge?

The AICTE also came out with specific norms and calendar on inspections. The entire process was streamlined making it more transparent and accountable.

The wages of sin of the past



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Gone with the wind: Mandira Bedi's hot pictures prove that age is just a number; see

Mandira Bedi. (Photos: Instagram)
 

'My name is Rahul Gandhi and I am not happy with it,' says Indore-based trader

Indore-based trader Rahul Gandhi (left) with Congress leader Rahul Gandhi. (Photo: ANI)
 

Chhattisgarh govt officers risk lives, provide health care to tribals

Medical staff carries patient on cot for kilometres in case of emergency. (Photo: ANI)
 

Man walks 800 km backwards in protest against deforestation: Indonesia

He walks backwards with the help of a headpiece built with plastic pipes, fixed with a rear-view mirror which allows him to walk backwards. (Photo: Screengrab/Metro TV)
 

Here is how you can use credit card to keep away from additional charges

A cash advance fee is charged for cash transactions like a cash withdrawal from an ATM using the credit card.
 

Hungarian artist accuses Kangana Ranaut's 'Judgementall Hai Kya' makers of plagiarism

Kangana Ranaut in the screen grab from 'Judgementall Hai Kya' trailer. (Courtesy: Youtube/ BalajiMotionPictures)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Hyderabad: Fake producer dupes 14 people

Rajesh convinced the woman that he had a large number of contacts and could influence government officials in providing a job for her brother at Bhel

Kurnool: Dog who played major role dies

Diana

Hyderabad: Driver booked for taking techie home, harassing her

The driver instead of taking her to the hostel took her on another route. (Representional Image)

Hyderabad: Missing Pharma girl found at bus station

Soni, 21, was spotted at the Mahatma Gandhi Bus Station at Imlibun early on Tuesday by another girl from her village

HMDA cannot raze Errum Manzil: Telangana High Court

Telangana High Court
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham