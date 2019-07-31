Nation Current Affairs 31 Jul 2019 First job rally for ...
Nation, Current Affairs

First job rally for women in military

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | PAWAN BALI
Published Jul 31, 2019, 2:54 am IST
Updated Jul 31, 2019, 2:54 am IST
At present, women are allowed in select areas such as medical, legal, educational, signals and engineering wings of the Army.
Some 15,000 candidates had registered from the Southern states for the recruitment out of which 3,000 have been short-listed on the basis of their matriculation marks. (Photo: File)
 Some 15,000 candidates had registered from the Southern states for the recruitment out of which 3,000 have been short-listed on the basis of their matriculation marks. (Photo: File)

New Delhi: First women recruitment rally as soldier in Indian Army’s military police will be held in Belgaum on August 1 for candidates of five Southern states of Andhra, Telangana, Karnataka, Kerala and Tamil Nadu.

Also candidates from Union Territories of Lakshadweep, and Andaman and Nicobar islands will be participating in the rally which will be held from 1-5 August. Some 15,000 candidates had registered from the Southern states for the recruitment out of which 3,000 have been short-listed on the basis of their matriculation marks. Some 100 pan India vacancies for women have been released in 2019 for this category. Similar number of vacancies are likely to be made available each year for the next five years to meet the Indian army requirement.

 

At present, women are allowed in select areas such as medical, legal, educational, signals and engineering wings of the Army.

It was nearly two years ago that Army chief Gen. Bipin Rawat had said women will be recruited as jawans.

The role of the military police includes policing cantonments and Army establishments, preventing breach of rules and regulations by soldiers, maintaining movement of soldiers as well as logistics during peace and war and extending aid to civil police whenever required.

The defence ministry had given a go ahead to induct women as military police in January this year.

...
Tags: indian army, army chief bipin rawat, military police, defence ministry
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi


Latest From Nation

Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa presides over a meeting to review drought situation in the state, in Bengaluru on Tuesday (Photo:KPN)

80 taluks reeling under drought: Yediyurappa

It's true that there is no uniformity in assessing the standards of these graduates at present.

Ensuring quality education, not Next, is the best solution

The ABC Company owned by V.G. Siddhartha was shut for the day in Chikkamagaluru on Tuesday and so were his other businesses

‘Lonely at the top’ V G Siddhartha pushed to the edge?

The AICTE also came out with specific norms and calendar on inspections. The entire process was streamlined making it more transparent and accountable.

The wages of sin of the past



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Gone with the wind: Mandira Bedi's hot pictures prove that age is just a number; see

Mandira Bedi. (Photos: Instagram)
 

'My name is Rahul Gandhi and I am not happy with it,' says Indore-based trader

Indore-based trader Rahul Gandhi (left) with Congress leader Rahul Gandhi. (Photo: ANI)
 

Chhattisgarh govt officers risk lives, provide health care to tribals

Medical staff carries patient on cot for kilometres in case of emergency. (Photo: ANI)
 

Man walks 800 km backwards in protest against deforestation: Indonesia

He walks backwards with the help of a headpiece built with plastic pipes, fixed with a rear-view mirror which allows him to walk backwards. (Photo: Screengrab/Metro TV)
 

Here is how you can use credit card to keep away from additional charges

A cash advance fee is charged for cash transactions like a cash withdrawal from an ATM using the credit card.
 

Hungarian artist accuses Kangana Ranaut's 'Judgementall Hai Kya' makers of plagiarism

Kangana Ranaut in the screen grab from 'Judgementall Hai Kya' trailer. (Courtesy: Youtube/ BalajiMotionPictures)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Hyderabad: Missing Pharma girl found at bus station

Soni, 21, was spotted at the Mahatma Gandhi Bus Station at Imlibun early on Tuesday by another girl from her village

HMDA cannot raze Errum Manzil: Telangana High Court

Telangana High Court

Sugar, salt can help generate cheap fuel

Biofuel can be produced by a reaction between two chemicals, furfural and 2-methylfuran, derived from corncob.

Hyderabad: Man who posted private photos of wife arrested

The accused has been arrested. (Representational Image)

GHMC repairs clock at Moazzam Jahi market

A worker replaces the dial and hands of the clock, which dropped off due to strong winds in May. (Photo: DC)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham