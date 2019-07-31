Consumer Protection Bill gets Lok Sabha nod

Replying to the issues raised by several members, Union food and consumer affairs minister Ram Vilas Paswan said that the overall purpose of the legislation is to ease the process of addressing consumers’ grievances with regard to defects and deficiency in goods and services.

New Delhi: Amid calls for bringing healthcare, education and telecom sector under the ambit of consumer protection laws, Lok Sabha on Tuesday passed the Consumer Protection Bill 2018. The Bill provides for the protection of consumers interest by establishing authorities for timely and effective administration and settlement of consumers’ disputes.

Replying to the issues raised by several members, Union food and consumer affairs minister Ram Vilas Paswan said that the overall purpose of the legislation is to ease the process of addressing consumers’ grievances with regard to defects and deficiency in goods and services.

During the discussion, members raised several points that were of public interest. NCP member Supriya Sule talked about food adulteration, healthcare and education that need to be covered under the consumer protection law. BJP MP Rajiv Pratap Rudy suggested that cases of call drops and power cuts should also be brought under the ambit of the new law.

TD’s Jayadev Galla said that the SC had ruled saying medical services comes under the purview of the Consumer Protection Act. “But, conspicuously, the Bill has left out this direction of the Supreme Court. Not just paid service, even service provided in Government hospitals free of charge should be included in this Bill. It is not about whether they are charging something or not, but it is about the rights of a consumer, regardless of whether the service is free or chargeable. So, even free Government services should be brought under this Bill,” Mr Galla said.

The Bill paves way for centre to set up a Central Consumer Protection Authority that can investigate, recall, refund and impose penalties.