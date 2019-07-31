Nation Current Affairs 31 Jul 2019 'Banks can driv ...
'Banks can drive anyone to despair': Vijay Mallya tweets on CCD founder's letter

ANI
Published Jul 31, 2019, 9:26 am IST
Updated Jul 31, 2019, 9:26 am IST
Mallya asserted that he is devastated with the contents of VG Siddhartha's letter.
 He also accused financial institutions of obstructing his efforts of repaying debate. (Photo: File)

New Delhi: Fugitive liquor baron Vijay Mallya on Wednesday cited the disappearance of CCD founder-owner VG Siddhartha to corner the government agencies and banks while asserting that he is devastated with the contents of his letter.

Taking to micro-blogging site Twitter, Mallya said, "I am indirectly related to VG Siddhartha. Excellent human and brilliant entrepreneur. I am devastated with the contents of his letter. The Government Agencies and Banks can drive anyone to despair. See what they are doing to me despite an offer of full repayment. Vicious and unrelenting".

 

He also accused financial institutions of obstructing his efforts of repaying debate and said, "In Western Countries, Government and Banks help borrowers repay their debts. In my case, they are obstructing every possible effort for me to repay my debt whilst competing for my assets. As far as the prima facie criminal case goes wait for the appeal granted."

Body of VG Siddhartha, founder of Cafe Coffee Day and son-in-law of former Karnataka CM SM Krishna was found on the banks of Netravati River near Hoige Bazaar in Mangaluru on early morning Wednesday.

The 58-year-old businessman was the son-in-law of former Karnataka Chief Minister SM Krishna and has been missing since Monday evening from Mangaluru.

...
