Nation Current Affairs 31 Jul 2019 500 Indian Sikh pilg ...
Nation, Current Affairs

500 Indian Sikh pilgrims enter Pakistan

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Jul 31, 2019, 3:30 am IST
Updated Jul 31, 2019, 3:30 am IST
Nankana Sahib is the birthplace of Guru Nanak.
Islamabad said it felt “honoured” that the “celebrations of the 550th birth anniversary of Baba Guru Nanak by Indian Sikhs are being started from Nankana Sahib, Pakistan. (Photo: Representational Image/AFP)
 Islamabad said it felt “honoured” that the “celebrations of the 550th birth anniversary of Baba Guru Nanak by Indian Sikhs are being started from Nankana Sahib, Pakistan. (Photo: Representational Image/AFP)

New Delhi: Over 500 Indian Sikh pilgrims entered Pakistan on Tuesday after being granted visas by Islamabad to head for the historic Nankana Sahib Gurudwara in order to begin celebrations in advance for the 550th birth anniversary of the founder of Sikhism and first guru of the Sikhs Guru Nanak, the Pakistan high commission (PHC) said on Tuesday. Nankana Sahib is the birthplace of Guru Nanak. Islamabad said it felt “honoured” that the “celebrations of the 550th birth anniversary of Baba Guru Nanak by Indian Sikhs are being started from Nankana Sahib, Pakistan”.

In a statement, the PHC said, “This morning, a special ‘Jatha’ (contingent) of a little over 500 Indian Sikh pilgrims crossed over to Pakistan for Nankana Sahib. These pilgrims are scheduled to kick-start celebrations of the 550th birth anniversary of Baba Guru Nanak from his birth place, Nankana Sahib, Pakistan on Thursday, 01 August 2019. Pakistan high commission in New Delhi issued visas to the Indian sikh pilgrims who are partaking in the special Jatha on 26 July 2019.”

 

The PHC added, “Pakistan feels honoured that celebrations of the 550th birth anniversary of Baba Guru Nanak by Indian Sikhs are being started from Nankana Sahib, Pakistan. The government of Pakistan is taking a number of important initiatives including opening of the Kartarpur Corridor to make the 550th birth anniversary of Baba Guru Nanak memorable and historic. The government of Pakistan also believes in the policy of promoting visits to religious shrines and people-to-people contacts.”

...
Tags: indian sikh pilgrims, pakistan high commission, indian sikhs, nankana sahib gurudwara, guru nanak
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi


Latest From Nation

Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose

First office of Netaji’s INA in Manipur to get facelift

Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa presides over a meeting to review drought situation in the state, in Bengaluru on Tuesday (Photo:KPN)

80 taluks reeling under drought: Yediyurappa

It's true that there is no uniformity in assessing the standards of these graduates at present.

Ensuring quality education, not Next, is the best solution

The ABC Company owned by V.G. Siddhartha was shut for the day in Chikkamagaluru on Tuesday and so were his other businesses

‘Lonely at the top’ V G Siddhartha pushed to the edge?



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Gone with the wind: Mandira Bedi's hot pictures prove that age is just a number; see

Mandira Bedi. (Photos: Instagram)
 

'My name is Rahul Gandhi and I am not happy with it,' says Indore-based trader

Indore-based trader Rahul Gandhi (left) with Congress leader Rahul Gandhi. (Photo: ANI)
 

Chhattisgarh govt officers risk lives, provide health care to tribals

Medical staff carries patient on cot for kilometres in case of emergency. (Photo: ANI)
 

Man walks 800 km backwards in protest against deforestation: Indonesia

He walks backwards with the help of a headpiece built with plastic pipes, fixed with a rear-view mirror which allows him to walk backwards. (Photo: Screengrab/Metro TV)
 

Here is how you can use credit card to keep away from additional charges

A cash advance fee is charged for cash transactions like a cash withdrawal from an ATM using the credit card.
 

Hungarian artist accuses Kangana Ranaut's 'Judgementall Hai Kya' makers of plagiarism

Kangana Ranaut in the screen grab from 'Judgementall Hai Kya' trailer. (Courtesy: Youtube/ BalajiMotionPictures)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

BJP picks Vishweshwar Hegde Kageri for Speaker’s post

Speaker Ramesh Kumar(Photo: DC)

Not by the law alone

Doctors protesting against the NMC bill in front of the All-India Institute of Medical Sciences, New Delhi

Replace girders: E Sreedharan

Repair works at Palarivattom flyover. (File pic)

God plays games, it’s difficult to understand: S M Krishna

V.G. Siddhartha’s wife Malavika being consoled by her friends on Tuesday

Thiruvananthapuram: State government nod to high-speed rail

The new line will be away from the existing railway line in the 300-km Kochuveli-Shoranur section and parallel to the existing line from Thiru-navaya to Kasaragod. (Represenatational Image)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham