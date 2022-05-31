Southwest Monsoon advancing

A man holding an umbrella walks on a bridge during a rain on a misty morning at Vellayani, in Thiruvananthapuram, Monday, May 30, 2022. Southwest monsoon arrived in Kerala on Sunday, three days ahead of its usual date. (PTI Photo)

VISAKHAPATNAM: The Southwest Monsoon has advanced over some more parts of central Arabian Sea, some parts of Karnataka, whole of Kerala, some more parts of Tamil Nadu, whole of southeast Bay of Bengal, some more parts of southwest Bay of Bengal, most parts of East-Central Bay of Bengal and parts of West Central and Northeast Bay of Bengal in the last 24 hours, an IMD report said on Tuesday.

Conditions are favourable for further advancement of the Southwest Monsoon into some more parts of central Arabian Sea, some more parts of Karnataka, some parts of Konkan and Goa, some more parts of Tamil Nadu, remaining parts of southwest Bay of Bengal, some more parts of West Central Bay of Bengal, northeast Bay of Bengal, northeastern states and sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim during the next 2-3 days.

Meanwhile, lower tropospheric westerly winds are prevailing over AP and Yanam, the report said.