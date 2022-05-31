Ports minister's call to get Vizag's Cruise Terminal ready by 2023

Minister of Ports, Shipping & Waterways and AYUSH Sri Sarbananda Sonowal Garu has Reviewed on the progress of Visakhapatnam Port Authority. (Photo: Twitter)

Visakhapatnam: Union Minister of Ports, Shipping and Waterways, Sarbananda Sonowal, on Monday reviewed the progress of various projects at the Visakhapatnam Port.

The total investment cost for the projects being implemented by the port is around Rs 1,446 crore. The minister, on a two-day visit, directed the port management to complete the Cruise Terminal here on a priority basis, saying it is the nation’s prestigious project.

Development of the terminal with an investment of Rs 53 crore will see the installation of both the terminal building and the berth. The project is expected to be commissioned by April 2023, the minister was told.

Some of the projects that were taken up for discussion with the minister were the OR-1 and OR-2 capacity augmentation project with an investment of Rs 167crore. It is expected to be ready by September 30 next year. One berth OR-3 was ready and made operational.

Another project is the fire-fighting system at OR-1 and OR-2 to handle bigger vessels. The project involves an investment of Rs 28 crore. The project will be operational by October, 2022.

The minister interacted with the operators, users of the port and the stevedores association and took note of their suggestions for improving the performance of the port. The aim, the minister said, is to make the Vizag port one of the best in the country and the jewel of the East Coast.