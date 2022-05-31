Nation Current Affairs 31 May 2022 NMC cancels admissio ...
Nation, Current Affairs

NMC cancels admissions in 3 medical colleges

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | PULI SHARAT KUMAR
Published May 31, 2022, 1:08 am IST
Updated May 31, 2022, 7:25 am IST
The decision came following country-wide surprise inspections held by the NMC in March this year
National Medical Commission (NMC). (Photo:NMC)
WARANGAL: The National Medical Council (NMC) has cancelled admissions in three private medical colleges in the state leaving hundreds of students in lurch.

The undergraduate course, along with a few postgraduate (PG) courses, was cancelled in MNR Medical College and Hospital, Sangareddy, while PG seats were cancelled in Mahavir Institute of Medical Sciences, Vikarabad. The NMC also withdrew the letter of permission for first renewal and second batch admission in TRR Institute of Medical Sciences, Patancheru.

 

The decision came following country-wide surprise inspections held by the NMC in March this year. Surprisingly, the NMC did not act on the inspection reports before the admission into UG and PG courses were carried out till the first week of May. It, however, issued cancellation orders on May 19 much after the admissions were over.

Sources told this newspaper that the colleges not only admitted students but sent the final list of admitted students to the NMC in the second week of May. The cancellation decision was implemented on May 19. “We are going for an appeal against the NMC decision because otherwise the students will suffer,” an official in MNR College said. Students shall not suffer because admissions had been done as per the permission that was in existence on the day of admissions, he explained.

 

Sources said inspections mainly focussed on the patient inflow in the teaching hospitals affiliated to the colleges. The MNR College, set up in 2002, faced the heat with the NMC cancelling MBBS course also besides PG seats in specialist courses like pathology, anatomy, ophthalmology and biochemistry. The NMC cancelled admissions in all the PG courses like MD general medicine, paediatrics, and orthopaedics offered by Mahavir.

Tags: national medical commission (nmc), mnr medical college
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


