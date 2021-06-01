AP extends curfew till June 10, no relaxation in timings

Earlier, AP government had imposed curfew on May 5 for two weeks. As the curfew yielded good results in curbing the spread of Coronavirus infection in the state, it was subsequently extended up to May 31. (Photo: DC/Narayana Rao)

VIJAYAWADA: Andhra Pradesh government has extended the curfew in the state up to June 10, with the relaxation period continuing to be from 6 am to 12 noon.

After a high-level meeting chaired by Chief Minister Y. S. Jagan Mohan Reddy to review Covid management and vaccination at his camp office here on Monday, the state government issued GO RT No. 272 pointing out that any violation of curfew norms will result in prosecution under sections 51 and 60 of Disaster Management Act, 2005 and section 188 of IPC.

Earlier, AP government had imposed curfew on May 5 for two weeks. As the curfew yielded good results in curbing the spread of Coronavirus infection in the state, it was subsequently extended up to May 31.

At Monday’s meeting, officials informed the CM that AP has registered 2,632 Covid cases per one million population in urban areas and 1,859 cases in rural areas. With regard to positivity rate, it was 25.56 percent on May 16 against 15.91 percent on May 30. Active cases had dipped to 1.6 lakh from earlier two lakh. Officials said the rate of recovery among infected patients has also significantly improved, as it was 84.32 percent on May 7 against 90 percent at present.

The Chief Minister was told that the number of calls per day being received at 104 call centre had come down to 3,803 on May 29 against highest number of 19,175 earlier, indicating dip in caseload of Coronavirus infections in the state.

The decision to extend the curfew up to June 10 was taken so that Covid situation could be improved further and people become safer. On black fungus, officials informed Jagan Mohan Reddy that 1,179 of these cases have been reported so far, with 97 recoveries and 14 deaths. They said investigations revealed that some people, who had not been infected by Covid, have instead contracted black fungus. The CM directed officials to make every effort to ensure that all requisite injections and tablets are available to patients.

The Chief Minister was further informed that they have identified 92 orphan children, whose parents have succumbed to Covid. Rs 10 lakh each have been deposited into bank accounts of 43 of the children while documentation is on to provide the facility to remaining children.

Jagan Mohan Reddy directed officials to vaccinate and issue certificate of vaccination to students who are going abroad for studies, as also those going overseas on work visas.