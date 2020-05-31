68th Day Of Lockdown

Total Cases

181,827

8,332

Recovered

86,936

4,303

Deaths

5,185

205

Maharashtra65168280812197 Tamil Nadu2024611313157 Delhi173877846398 Gujarat1635692321007 Rajasthan83654855184 Madhya Pradesh78914444343 Uttar Pradesh77014651213 West Bengal48131775302 Andhra Pradesh3461228960 Bihar3359120915 Karnataka292299749 Telangana2499141277 Jammu and Kashmir234190828 Punjab2197194942 Odisha17239779 Haryana172194019 Kerala120957510 Assam9361044 Uttarakhand493794 Jharkhand4621914 Chhatisgarh4471021 Chandigarh2891994 Tripura2711720 Himachal Pradesh223634 Goa70420 Manipur6060 Puducherry57230 Nagaland3600 Meghalaya27121 Arunachal Pradesh310 Mizoram110 Sikkim100
Nation Current Affairs 31 May 2020 Two babies die of Co ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Two babies die of Covid, 4 TV journalists test positive in Telangana

DECCAN CHRONICLE | BALU PULIPAKA
Published May 31, 2020, 8:28 am IST
Updated May 31, 2020, 8:33 am IST
Virus now spreading to other parts of the state: green zones now down to 15
Hyderabad continues to report the highest number of coronavirus cases each day. (DC File Photo)
 Hyderabad continues to report the highest number of coronavirus cases each day. (DC File Photo)

Hyderabad: A 24-day-old infant and a three-month-old baby boy were among the six Covid-19 victims who lost their lives on Saturday even as the state recorded 74 new cases.

The other four fatalities were of two men aged 58 and 52 with hypertension, a 62-year-old male with diabetes and hypertension, and a 47-year-old who had previously undergone cardiac surgery. The total number of cases stands at 2,499 and the toll at 77.

 

Among those who tested positive were four journalists working for TV channels, three of whom are cameramen. Their families have also been tested. The results of 26 TV journalists who got tested for the disease are yet to come in.

While Hyderabad recorded 41 cases on Saturday, several districts also reported Covid-19 cases and they stand to be moved out of the ‘green zone’. The green zone list that had 25 districts a week ago has now been whittled down to 14.

The districts that are out of the green zone now are Mahbubnagar, Suryapet, Jagitial, Wanaparthy, Warangal Urban, Vikarabad, Nagarkurnool, and Nizamabad,  along with Ranga Reddy, Sangareddy, and Medchal-Malkajgiri.

Elsewhere, there was anxiety after three students tested positive for the disease at the Osmania Medical College along with a worker in the mess at Osmania General Hospital. “Just because the mess worker happened to work at the hospital, it does not mean that he acquired the disease at the hospital,” a senior health department official said when asked about this case.

Many doctors began expressing fears and talking of some panic in their ranks. Pictures of people crowding the OGH corridors ignoring social distancing and other safety measures began making the rounds late evening on some chat boards populated by doctors.

Tags: telangana corovavirus, babies covid-19
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


