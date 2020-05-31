Two babies die of Covid, 4 TV journalists test positive in Telangana

Hyderabad: A 24-day-old infant and a three-month-old baby boy were among the six Covid-19 victims who lost their lives on Saturday even as the state recorded 74 new cases.

The other four fatalities were of two men aged 58 and 52 with hypertension, a 62-year-old male with diabetes and hypertension, and a 47-year-old who had previously undergone cardiac surgery. The total number of cases stands at 2,499 and the toll at 77.

Among those who tested positive were four journalists working for TV channels, three of whom are cameramen. Their families have also been tested. The results of 26 TV journalists who got tested for the disease are yet to come in.

While Hyderabad recorded 41 cases on Saturday, several districts also reported Covid-19 cases and they stand to be moved out of the ‘green zone’. The green zone list that had 25 districts a week ago has now been whittled down to 14.

The districts that are out of the green zone now are Mahbubnagar, Suryapet, Jagitial, Wanaparthy, Warangal Urban, Vikarabad, Nagarkurnool, and Nizamabad, along with Ranga Reddy, Sangareddy, and Medchal-Malkajgiri.

Elsewhere, there was anxiety after three students tested positive for the disease at the Osmania Medical College along with a worker in the mess at Osmania General Hospital. “Just because the mess worker happened to work at the hospital, it does not mean that he acquired the disease at the hospital,” a senior health department official said when asked about this case.

Many doctors began expressing fears and talking of some panic in their ranks. Pictures of people crowding the OGH corridors ignoring social distancing and other safety measures began making the rounds late evening on some chat boards populated by doctors.