68th Day Of Lockdown

Total Cases

181,827

8,332

Recovered

86,936

4,303

Deaths

5,185

205

Maharashtra65168280812197 Tamil Nadu2024611313157 Delhi173877846398 Gujarat1635692321007 Rajasthan83654855184 Madhya Pradesh78914444343 Uttar Pradesh77014651213 West Bengal48131775302 Andhra Pradesh3461228960 Bihar3359120915 Karnataka292299749 Telangana2499141277 Jammu and Kashmir234190828 Punjab2197194942 Odisha17239779 Haryana172194019 Kerala120957510 Assam9361044 Uttarakhand493794 Jharkhand4621914 Chhatisgarh4471021 Chandigarh2891994 Tripura2711720 Himachal Pradesh223634 Goa70420 Manipur6060 Puducherry57230 Nagaland3600 Meghalaya27121 Arunachal Pradesh310 Mizoram110 Sikkim100
Nation Current Affairs 31 May 2020 Indian Army rejects ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Indian Army rejects viral video showing clashes between Indian, Chinese troops

PTI
Published May 31, 2020, 4:46 pm IST
Updated May 31, 2020, 5:02 pm IST
The undated video purportedly shows clashes between Indian and Chinese troops in the Pangong Tso area in eastern Ladakh
Army rejects purported video of eastern Ladakh face-off. (PTI Photo)
 Army rejects purported video of eastern Ladakh face-off. (PTI Photo)

New Delhi: The Indian Army on Sunday rejected a video, which emerged on the social media, purportedly showing clashes between Chinese and Indian troops in eastern Ladakh.

"The contents of video being circulated are not authenticated. Attempt to link it with the situation on the Northern borders is mala fide," the Army said in a statement.

 

It said differences between the two sides are being addressed through interaction between military commanders following established protocols on management of border between the two countries.

The undated video purportedly shows clashes between Indian and Chinese troops in the Pangong Tso area in eastern Ladakh.

"Currently no violence is happening. Differences are being addressed through interaction between military commanders, guided by established protocols on management of borders between the two countries," the Army said.

"We strongly condemn attempts to sensationalise issues impacting national security. The media is requested not to air visuals that are likely to vitiate the current situation on the borders," it added.

Troops of India and China were engaged in a major standoff for over three weeks in Pangong Tso, Galwan Valley, Demchok and Daulat Beg Oldie in eastern Ladakh, in what is turning out to be the biggest confrontation between the two countries after the Doklam episode in 2017.

The situation deteriorated after around 250 Chinese and Indian soldiers were engaged in a violent face-off on the evening of May 5 in Pangong Tso which spilled over to the next day before the two sides agreed to "disengage".

However, the standoff continued.

The trigger for the face-off was China's stiff opposition to India laying a key road in the Finger area around the Pangong Tso besides construction of another road connecting the Darbuk-Shayok-Daulat Beg Oldie road in Galwan Valley.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Saturday said bilateral talks were on at military and diplomatic levels with China to resolve the row.

...
Tags: indian army, viral video, social media, chinese troops, indian troops, eastern ladakh
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi


Latest From Nation

Fourth phase of lockdown accounts for nearly half of total COVID cases in India. (PTI Photo)

Nearly 50% of total covid cases in India recorded during lockdown 4

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh. (PTI Photo)

China border row: India won't let its pride be hurt, says Rajnath Singh

India registered its highest single-day spike of COVID-19 cases on Sunday with 8,380 new infections reported in the last 24 hours. (PTI Photo)

India registers 8,380 fresh covid cases in a day, toll crosses 5000

File photo of a burial ground displaying a 'no space' sign. (DC Photo)

Some Muslims want body of man shifted out of Hindu graveyard



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

But where are the kirana stores? JioMart launches in 200 cities without them

JioMart, which declared itself an aggregator of neighbourhood grocery stores, is currently looking similar to the BigBasket model of ecommerce. (Representative Image | Pixabay)
 

Dear Swiggy, when can I have my swig in the South?

While liquor outlets have opened in most places in Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Karnataka and Tamil Nadu, Kerala is still holding out. The state, whose largest source of revenue is alcohol sales, has exercised restraint in opening up its state-owned Beverages Corporation (Bevco) outlets, cautious about triggering a setback to its successfully continuing fight against COVID-19, as people would inevitably crowd the wine shops
 

Don’t let Big Tech turn the world into a China, Noam Chomsky warns

Noam Chomsky speaking at the International Forum for Emancipation and Equality in Buenos Aires, Argentina, on March 12, 2015. The conference was organized by the Argentinian Ministry of Culture of the Nation through the Secretariat of Strategic Coordination for National Thought. (Photo | Wikimedia Commons - Augusto Starita)
 

No one wants a boring basement concert, so musicians take avatars on gaming platforms

n this file photo 11-year-old Ansel plays Fortnite featuring Travis Scott Presents: Astronomical on April 23, 2020 in South Pasadena, California. With concerts on hold to halt coronavirus spread, the gaming world is increasingly catering to music lovers, with artists becoming animated performers in virtual realms to the trippy delight of millions. (Photo | AFP)
 

Taiwan has just 65 active, 440 total COVID-19 cases despite proximity to China. How?

In this image made from a video, Taiwan's Health Minister Chen Shih-chung speaks of the country's successful model in combating COVID-19 at a press conference in Taipei, Taiwan Wednesday, May 6, 2020. Taiwan. The minister, a doctor and former director of Taipei Medical University, held daily briefings, keeping the public informed and aware. With an approval rating of 91%, he has become the country’s most popular politician, even more than President Tsai ing-wen. (Photo | AP)
 

MS Dhoni’s new look shocks fans

MS Dhoni with daughter Ziva
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Nearly 50% of total covid cases in India recorded during lockdown 4

Fourth phase of lockdown accounts for nearly half of total COVID cases in India. (PTI Photo)

China border row: India won't let its pride be hurt, says Rajnath Singh

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh. (PTI Photo)

India registers 8,380 fresh covid cases in a day, toll crosses 5000

India registered its highest single-day spike of COVID-19 cases on Sunday with 8,380 new infections reported in the last 24 hours. (PTI Photo)

Centre extends nationwide lockdown in containment zones till June 30

Lockdown extended in containment zones. (PTI)

Rajnath talks tough with China, says this is not India of 1962

File image of Defence Minister Rajnath Singh. (PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2020 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham