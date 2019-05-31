Cricket World Cup 2019

Nation, Current Affairs

Terrorist gunned down in encounter in J&K's Shopian

ANI
Published May 31, 2019, 9:35 am IST
Updated May 31, 2019, 9:35 am IST
The encounter, which broke out in the early hours of Friday, is still underway. (Photo: Representational)
Shopian: A terrorist was neutralised by security forces in Dragad Sugan area of Shopian district, police said on Friday.

The encounter, which broke out in the early hours of Friday, is still underway.

This comes a day after two terrorists were killed in an encounter in Dangerpora area of Sopore district of the state. Incriminating material including arms and ammunition was recovered from the site of encounter.

