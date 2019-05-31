Cricket World Cup 2019

-
-
-
-,
-
-,
-
-
-
 LIVE !  :  One advantage that Pakistan team has over other teams is that it has already got acquainted with the English conditions. (Photo: Cricket World Cup/Twitter) ICC World Cup 2019: WI vs PAK LIVE: Pakistan lose their fourth wicket
 
Nation Current Affairs 31 May 2019 Suspicious object tr ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Suspicious object triggers panic at Bengaluru railway station

PTI
Published May 31, 2019, 3:37 pm IST
Updated May 31, 2019, 3:37 pm IST
Panic prevailed at the Kempe Gowda railway station until the bomb disposal squad arrived and took possession of the object.
Asked whether the object was a grenade, he said, 'It is a round object. We have to see whether it is a metal or plastic material.' The officer said the bomb disposal squad was investigating. (Photo: File I Representational)
 Asked whether the object was a grenade, he said, 'It is a round object. We have to see whether it is a metal or plastic material.' The officer said the bomb disposal squad was investigating. (Photo: File I Representational)

Bengaluru: A "round metallic object", suspected to be a hand grenade, was found near a railway track inside the city railway station Friday, sending security personnel into a tizzy and leading to panic among travellers, police said.

As soon as the railway security control room reported that a round metallic object was found near the trolley path on platform number 1, the Railway Protection Force and senior railway officials swung into action and cordoned off the area, they said.

 

Panic prevailed at the Kempe Gowda railway station until the bomb disposal squad arrived and took possession of the object.

Additional Director General of Police (Railways) Alok Mohan said, "A round metallic object was found near the Railway track on platform number 1. The GRP (Government Railway Police) and the RPF rushed there to check the object."

"They got the bomb disposal squad with them because we don't want to take a chance. It was removed from the place and we are investigating," he told reporters.

Asked whether the object was a grenade, he said, "It is a round object. We have to see whether it is a metal or plastic material." The officer said the bomb disposal squad was investigating.

The stationed Sangamitra Express from Bengaluru to Patna was also searched, but nothing was found.

However, a beep sound emanating from one of the bogies led to a scare, which was later found to be a malfunctioning CCTV camera.

"We have checked the trains fully. The train is leaving. There was a beep sound coming from the train which caused some scare. That sound was found to be of the malfunctioning CCTV camera," Mohan said.

...
Tags: bengaluru, kempe gowda railway station, suspicious object
Location: India, Karnataka, Bengaluru


Cricket World Cup 2019

Latest From Nation

The silver-medal winning Olympian also thanked senior BJP leaders Arun Jaitley, Venkaiah Naidu and Smriti Irani. (Photo: File)

Left out of cabinet, Rajyavardhan Rathore says 'thank you'

President Ram Nath Kovind was addressing a banquet in honour of the heads and representatives of foreign governments attending the swearing-in-ceremony at Rashtrapati Bhavan on Thursday. (Photo: Twitter/ @BJP4India)

Decisive mandate for PM Modi to build new India: President Kovind

Replica of Rafale located at residence of the Air Chief Marshal numbered 23, is right in front of Congress Headquarters, number 24, on Akbar Road in the national capital. (Photo: ANI)

IAF erects Rafale replica outside Air Chief's house, in front of Congress HQ

On Thursday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his team of Cabinet Ministers and Ministers of State took oath. (Photo: ANI/PTI)

Modi sarkar 2.0: Names, portfolios of MoS announced



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

New term, new DP: PM Modi changes profile, cover picture on social media

The Twitter and Facebook handles of Modi were updated with new display pictures (DP), minutes before PM began to take oath. (Photo: Twitter)
 

6 years of YJHD: Deepika Padukone’s ‘Naina’ stays alive and popular

Deepika Padukone's look from Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani.
 

Modi sarkar 2.0: Themes that dominated PM's swearing-in ceremony

In a sartorial sense too, kurta-pyjama was the dominating theme as most of the MPs turned up in kurta-pyjama, colourful waistcoat or their traditional dresses, while a few chose to wear shirts and trousers. (Photo: AFP)
 

Abu Dhabi tower lights up in celebration of PM Modi swearing-in

Suri said that India-UAE relations witnessed a real transformation since Prime Minister Modi's visit to the UAE in August 2015. (Photo:ANITwitter)
 

Check out Apple iPhone 11R renders dressed in iPhone 11 colourways

With these new colour options, the iPhone 11R will no longer be just another playful model.
 

ICC World Cup 2019: West Indies vs Pakistan; DC's Dream11 Prediction

The pair of Chris Gayle and Andre Russell have been in scintillating form, and have shown glimpses of their aggressive batting in IPL 2019. (Photo: Cricket World Cup Official Website)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

IAF erects Rafale replica outside Air Chief's house, in front of Congress HQ

Replica of Rafale located at residence of the Air Chief Marshal numbered 23, is right in front of Congress Headquarters, number 24, on Akbar Road in the national capital. (Photo: ANI)

Jagan Reddy government appoints Gautam Sawang as new DGP of AP police

Sawang, a 1986-batch IPS officer, is expected to take regular charge as the state Director General (Vigilance and Enforcement) as well. (Photo: ANI twitter)

News Digest: A sharp, speedy recap of the day's headlines

(Photo: File)

Modi sarkar 2.0: Themes that dominated PM's swearing-in ceremony

In a sartorial sense too, kurta-pyjama was the dominating theme as most of the MPs turned up in kurta-pyjama, colourful waistcoat or their traditional dresses, while a few chose to wear shirts and trousers. (Photo: AFP)

Modi sarkar 2.0: Names, portfolios of Cabinet ministers announced

On Friday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, 24 cabinet ministers, nine minister of state with independent charge and 24 ministers of state made up the 58-member team. (Photo: File)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham