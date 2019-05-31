Cricket World Cup 2019

search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation Current Affairs 31 May 2019 RP Thakur shunted, G ...
Nation, Current Affairs

RP Thakur shunted, Gautam Sawang is new DGP of Andhra Pradesh

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published May 31, 2019, 1:20 am IST
Updated May 31, 2019, 1:20 am IST
The YSRC alleged that Mr Rao, chief of the intelligence department, had ordered putting surveillance of YSRC leaders.
Gautam Sawang
 Gautam Sawang

Vijayawada: Hours after Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy took oath, the AP government appointed Mr Gautam Sawang, director-general, vigilance and enforcement, as the DGP with full additional charge on Thursday. It had long been speculated that Mr Sawang would be made the DGP.

His predecessor R.P.  Thakur was transferred as commissioner, printing, stationery and stores purchase — a loopline post. The orders were issued by AP Chief Secretary L.V. Subrahmanyam. ACB director-general A.B. Venkateswara Rao was ordered to report to the general  administration department for further posting.

 

Mr Kumar Vishwajeet, who was the ADGP, was posted as ACB DG with full additional charge. Mr Subrahmanyam also issued orders transferring principal secretary Shamsher Singh Rawat to finance from the social welfare department and secretary Solomon Arokia Raj from industries as secretary to the Chief Minister.

During the elections, the YSRC had lodged complaints with the Election Commission alleging that Mr Thakur and Mr Rao had colluded with the TD to harass opponents.

The YSRC alleged that Mr Rao, chief of the intelligence department, had ordered putting surveillance of YSRC leaders.  The EC later transferred Mr Rao.

The TD government had brieflyresisted Mr Rao’s transfer before complying with the order. After the completion of the elections, Mr Rao was made ACB DG. Mr Thakur continued as DGP till Thursday.

The YSRC was miffed with Mr Thakur for his handling of the knife attack on Mr Jagan Mohan Reddy at the Visakhapatnam airport; he had announced that the accused J. Srinivas Rao had attacked the YSRC leader to earn him some sympathy.

Then Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu made mockery of the incident by terming the attack as ‘Kodi kathi (knife use in cockfights) attack’ and claiming it was pre-planned attack by the YSRC.

...
Tags: y.s. jagan mohan reddy
Location: India, Andhra Pradesh, Vijayawada


Cricket World Cup 2019

Latest From Nation

Dr Parivendhar addresses the press at Tiruchy. (Photo: DC)

Dr Parivendhar begins work in Perambalur from day 1

President Ram Nath Kovind administers the oath of office and secrecy to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the second consecutive term during a swearing-in ceremony at the forecourt of Rashtrapati Bhavan in New Delhi on Thursday as the council of ministers look on. (Photo: Sondeep Shankar)

Narendra Modi may groom Amit Shah in new role

“Vangathil Odivarum Neerin Migaiyal Maiyatthu Nadugalil Payir Seiguvom”(Surplus waters from Bengal can be used to cultivate crops in madhya Bharat) - From Bharathi’s Bharatha Desam

From Bharathi to 2019: Will linking of rivers happen?

The Chennai Private Water Tanker Lorry Association accounts for over 1,000 members, and on an average each tanker makes over five trips a day, fetching water from the fringes of the city to apartments, hotels, malls and offices.

Water tankers make hay in Chennai



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

ICC World Cup 2019: West Indies vs Pakistan; DC's Dream11 Prediction

The pair of Chris Gayle and Andre Russell have been in scintillating form, and have shown glimpses of their aggressive batting in IPL 2019. (Photo: Cricket World Cup Official Website)
 

Makers of 'Bharat' share insights of Salman Khan shooting in the middle of ocean

Salman Khan in Bharat.
 

Malala Yousafzai takes a dig at India ahead of World Cup 2019; see video

India has an upper hand over Pakistan in World Cup clashes, as the Men in Blue have defeated Pakistan in all the six games. (Malala Yousafzai/Twitter)
 

Outrage after video showing restaurant employee bathing in kitchen goes viral

‘We are taking this incident seriously and it is obviously totally unacceptable,’ the owners of Wendy’s Milton said. (Photo: Facebook | haley.styles.775)
 

Delhi University to provide full scholarships to students whose parents are no more

The Delhi University, which will be starting its admissions from Wednesday, is mulling over giving full scholarships to students whose parents are no more or unemployed, the varsity said. (Photo: File)
 

Happy over Modi's oath, West Bengal 'chaiwala' offers free tea

A 'chaiwala' in West Bengal's Siliguri is distributing tea for free to express his happiness as Prime Minister Narendra Modi will take oath for the second term on Thursday evening. (Photo: ANI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Hyderabad: Traffic curbs for Jummat-ul-Vida

The main roads between Charminar and Madina, Murgi Chowk and Moghalpura Kaman will be closed for traffic from 9 am to 3 pm on Friday. (Representional Image)

Hyderabad: Complaint filed against Brand Factory branch

“The outlet further collected Rs 10 for a carry bag with the Brand Factory logo on it, thereby using consumers as advertising agents and collecting money for the same,”

Telangana High Court stays hiring of 4,700 teachers

Telangana High Court

Nalsar University served notice on backward classes quota

Nalsar University

HMDA on study tour to Europe

Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham