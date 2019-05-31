Cricket World Cup 2019

search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation Current Affairs 31 May 2019 Narendra Modi may gr ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Narendra Modi may groom Amit Shah in new role

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | NITIN MAHAJAN
Published May 31, 2019, 2:21 am IST
Updated May 31, 2019, 2:21 am IST
With Shah induction, Modi set to raise bar to enhance productivity.
President Ram Nath Kovind administers the oath of office and secrecy to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the second consecutive term during a swearing-in ceremony at the forecourt of Rashtrapati Bhavan in New Delhi on Thursday as the council of ministers look on. (Photo: Sondeep Shankar)
 President Ram Nath Kovind administers the oath of office and secrecy to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the second consecutive term during a swearing-in ceremony at the forecourt of Rashtrapati Bhavan in New Delhi on Thursday as the council of ministers look on. (Photo: Sondeep Shankar)

New Delhi: Putting all speculation to rest, Bharatiya Janata Party president Amit Shah joined the Narendra Modi-led Union Council of Ministers that took the oath of office on Thursday evening. This is the first time that Mr Shah will be in the Modi government at the Centre and the move is being viewed as a show of confidence in the leadership abilities of the BJP chief by the Prime Minister. The elevation of Mr Shah to the Cabinet is also being seen as an attempt by the Prime Minister to groom his protege in the intricacies of Central government administration.   

Mr Shah has been Prime Minister Modi’s confidant for over two decades and has earlier served as the home minister in Gujarat when Mr Modi was the chief minister.

 

Mr Shah has led the party with its spectacular run in elections, during which duration the party secured important states like Uttar Pradesh, Gujarat, Maharashtra, Jharkhand and Haryana, while storming back to power at the Centre with even greater numbers.

In fact, Mr Shah has often been termed as the master strategist of the party.

The rise of Shah is often projected as the strength of the party’s democratic roots as he began as a booth level worker and does not have any family background in politics.

Mr Shah’s induction to the Cabinet was also necessitated due to the bowing out of former finance minister Arun Jaitley, who has sought exemption due to ill health and the death of former defence minister Manohar Parikkar.

The two senior ministers were confidants of Mr Modi and Mr Shah is expected to fill the void they have left behind.

With his induction, Mr Modi is all set to raise the bar to further enhance the productivity and efficiency of his council of ministers as Shah’s tenure as the parry chief has established his image of being a workaholick and a tough taskmaster.  

“Thankful to Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi ji for reposing faith in me. Your leadership and continued support is a great source of inspiration. I assure you that I will put my best efforts to serve our people and country,” Mr Shah tweeted.

A confirmation on the inclusion of Shah came through a tweet by Gujarat BJP chief Jitu Vaghani, who put out a message congratulating the 55-year-old leader.

“Had a courtesy meeting with our mentor Amit Shah and gave my best wishes to him on his inclusion as a strong member of the Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s council of ministers,” he tweeted.

...
Tags: narendra modi, amit shah, cabinet
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi


Cricket World Cup 2019

Latest From Nation

Dr Parivendhar addresses the press at Tiruchy. (Photo: DC)

Dr Parivendhar begins work in Perambalur from day 1

“Vangathil Odivarum Neerin Migaiyal Maiyatthu Nadugalil Payir Seiguvom”(Surplus waters from Bengal can be used to cultivate crops in madhya Bharat) - From Bharathi’s Bharatha Desam

From Bharathi to 2019: Will linking of rivers happen?

The Chennai Private Water Tanker Lorry Association accounts for over 1,000 members, and on an average each tanker makes over five trips a day, fetching water from the fringes of the city to apartments, hotels, malls and offices.

Water tankers make hay in Chennai

Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo: File)

Berth pangs for Tamil Nadu in PM Modi 2.0 cabinet



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

ICC World Cup 2019: West Indies vs Pakistan; DC's Dream11 Prediction

The pair of Chris Gayle and Andre Russell have been in scintillating form, and have shown glimpses of their aggressive batting in IPL 2019. (Photo: Cricket World Cup Official Website)
 

Makers of 'Bharat' share insights of Salman Khan shooting in the middle of ocean

Salman Khan in Bharat.
 

Malala Yousafzai takes a dig at India ahead of World Cup 2019; see video

India has an upper hand over Pakistan in World Cup clashes, as the Men in Blue have defeated Pakistan in all the six games. (Malala Yousafzai/Twitter)
 

Outrage after video showing restaurant employee bathing in kitchen goes viral

‘We are taking this incident seriously and it is obviously totally unacceptable,’ the owners of Wendy’s Milton said. (Photo: Facebook | haley.styles.775)
 

Delhi University to provide full scholarships to students whose parents are no more

The Delhi University, which will be starting its admissions from Wednesday, is mulling over giving full scholarships to students whose parents are no more or unemployed, the varsity said. (Photo: File)
 

Happy over Modi's oath, West Bengal 'chaiwala' offers free tea

A 'chaiwala' in West Bengal's Siliguri is distributing tea for free to express his happiness as Prime Minister Narendra Modi will take oath for the second term on Thursday evening. (Photo: ANI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

From Bharathi to 2019: Will linking of rivers happen?

“Vangathil Odivarum Neerin Migaiyal Maiyatthu Nadugalil Payir Seiguvom”(Surplus waters from Bengal can be used to cultivate crops in madhya Bharat) - From Bharathi’s Bharatha Desam

Water tankers make hay in Chennai

The Chennai Private Water Tanker Lorry Association accounts for over 1,000 members, and on an average each tanker makes over five trips a day, fetching water from the fringes of the city to apartments, hotels, malls and offices.

Berth pangs for Tamil Nadu in PM Modi 2.0 cabinet

Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo: File)

Treatments can help modify course of multiple sclerosis

Neurologist MR Sivakumar is addressing the media persons in Chennai on Thursday in view of World Multiple Sclerosis Day (May 29). Ann Gonsalvez, of Multiple Sclerosis Society of India –Chennai Chapter. also seen.

Nizamabad: Cops intervene to end social boycott

The VDC warned the villagers that they would have to pay a penalty of Rs 5,000 if they violated the social boycott. As a result, the villagers of Balkonda would not speak to the Padmashali (weaver), Goud (toddy tapper) and Muslim families, avoided visiting their shops, or doing business with them, and tenants belonging to these communities were told to vacate their houses by the owners within 10 days.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham