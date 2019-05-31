Narendra Modi may groom Amit Shah in new role

President Ram Nath Kovind administers the oath of office and secrecy to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the second consecutive term during a swearing-in ceremony at the forecourt of Rashtrapati Bhavan in New Delhi on Thursday as the council of ministers look on. (Photo: Sondeep Shankar)

New Delhi: Putting all speculation to rest, Bharatiya Janata Party president Amit Shah joined the Narendra Modi-led Union Council of Ministers that took the oath of office on Thursday evening. This is the first time that Mr Shah will be in the Modi government at the Centre and the move is being viewed as a show of confidence in the leadership abilities of the BJP chief by the Prime Minister. The elevation of Mr Shah to the Cabinet is also being seen as an attempt by the Prime Minister to groom his protege in the intricacies of Central government administration.

Mr Shah has been Prime Minister Modi’s confidant for over two decades and has earlier served as the home minister in Gujarat when Mr Modi was the chief minister.

Mr Shah has led the party with its spectacular run in elections, during which duration the party secured important states like Uttar Pradesh, Gujarat, Maharashtra, Jharkhand and Haryana, while storming back to power at the Centre with even greater numbers.

In fact, Mr Shah has often been termed as the master strategist of the party.

The rise of Shah is often projected as the strength of the party’s democratic roots as he began as a booth level worker and does not have any family background in politics.

Mr Shah’s induction to the Cabinet was also necessitated due to the bowing out of former finance minister Arun Jaitley, who has sought exemption due to ill health and the death of former defence minister Manohar Parikkar.

The two senior ministers were confidants of Mr Modi and Mr Shah is expected to fill the void they have left behind.

With his induction, Mr Modi is all set to raise the bar to further enhance the productivity and efficiency of his council of ministers as Shah’s tenure as the parry chief has established his image of being a workaholick and a tough taskmaster.

“Thankful to Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi ji for reposing faith in me. Your leadership and continued support is a great source of inspiration. I assure you that I will put my best efforts to serve our people and country,” Mr Shah tweeted.

A confirmation on the inclusion of Shah came through a tweet by Gujarat BJP chief Jitu Vaghani, who put out a message congratulating the 55-year-old leader.

“Had a courtesy meeting with our mentor Amit Shah and gave my best wishes to him on his inclusion as a strong member of the Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s council of ministers,” he tweeted.