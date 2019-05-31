Cricket World Cup 2019

search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation Current Affairs 31 May 2019 Muslim chiefs not ke ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Muslim chiefs not keen on K Chandrashekar Rao’s iftar party

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | ATHER MOIN
Published May 31, 2019, 1:07 am IST
Updated May 31, 2019, 1:12 am IST
The Chief Minister is hosting the Iftar party in the Lal Bahadur Stadium on June 2, formation day of Telangana.
Telangana Chief Minster K. Chandrashekar Rao
 Telangana Chief Minster K. Chandrashekar Rao

Hyderabad: Muslim religious leaders are reluctant to attend the Iftar party hosted by Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao as a large section of the community is enraged over the demolition of the mosque in Amberpet.

The Chief Minister is hosting the Iftar party in the Lal Bahadur Stadium on June 2, formation day of Telangana.

 

There is a campaign on social media to boycott the Iftar parties hosted either by the leaders of the ruling TRS party or the government, to express the anger of the community.

They are also scoffing at those who are attending the Iftar by asking how many are ready to break the fast with dates from the hands of the Chief Minister who has maintained silence on the demolition of the mosque.

The All India Sufi Ulema Council, which had earlier called for a boycott of the Iftar hosted by the government, has now changed its stand and has asked all invitees to attend and express their feelings over the demolition of the mosque.

Some theologians said they have no interest in attending the Royal Iftaar as this leads to impiousness; others said they are worried that people will show their resentment against those who feel pride in attending such Iftars.

S A Hussaini of Mehdipatnam said he is contemplating attending the Iftaar hosted by the Chief Minister to publicly ask him about his stand on the demolition of the mosque in Amberpet. He said “Seeking justice and raising questions before our Chief Minister is not a crime and it is a democratic right. I want to just highlight the issue, so that he can take appropriate action.”

Arshad Hussain said it is not fair to spend a huge amount of public money in hosting Iftaar parties. The accrued expenses are being borne from funds meant for Minorities’ Welfare. If Mr Rao is fond of hosting such gatherings he has the liberty to do so under the banner of his party.

The officials are worried about possible protests outside the venue. At a review meeting the police was told to ensure foolproof security arrangements. Home Minister Mohammed Mahmood Ali convened a meeting on Friday at his official residence to discuss how to tackle the situation in case the protests go out of hand.

...
Tags: k. chandrashekar rao
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


Cricket World Cup 2019

Latest From Nation

Dr Parivendhar addresses the press at Tiruchy. (Photo: DC)

Dr Parivendhar begins work in Perambalur from day 1

President Ram Nath Kovind administers the oath of office and secrecy to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the second consecutive term during a swearing-in ceremony at the forecourt of Rashtrapati Bhavan in New Delhi on Thursday as the council of ministers look on. (Photo: Sondeep Shankar)

Narendra Modi may groom Amit Shah in new role

“Vangathil Odivarum Neerin Migaiyal Maiyatthu Nadugalil Payir Seiguvom”(Surplus waters from Bengal can be used to cultivate crops in madhya Bharat) - From Bharathi’s Bharatha Desam

From Bharathi to 2019: Will linking of rivers happen?

The Chennai Private Water Tanker Lorry Association accounts for over 1,000 members, and on an average each tanker makes over five trips a day, fetching water from the fringes of the city to apartments, hotels, malls and offices.

Water tankers make hay in Chennai



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

ICC World Cup 2019: West Indies vs Pakistan; DC's Dream11 Prediction

The pair of Chris Gayle and Andre Russell have been in scintillating form, and have shown glimpses of their aggressive batting in IPL 2019. (Photo: Cricket World Cup Official Website)
 

Makers of 'Bharat' share insights of Salman Khan shooting in the middle of ocean

Salman Khan in Bharat.
 

Malala Yousafzai takes a dig at India ahead of World Cup 2019; see video

India has an upper hand over Pakistan in World Cup clashes, as the Men in Blue have defeated Pakistan in all the six games. (Malala Yousafzai/Twitter)
 

Outrage after video showing restaurant employee bathing in kitchen goes viral

‘We are taking this incident seriously and it is obviously totally unacceptable,’ the owners of Wendy’s Milton said. (Photo: Facebook | haley.styles.775)
 

Delhi University to provide full scholarships to students whose parents are no more

The Delhi University, which will be starting its admissions from Wednesday, is mulling over giving full scholarships to students whose parents are no more or unemployed, the varsity said. (Photo: File)
 

Happy over Modi's oath, West Bengal 'chaiwala' offers free tea

A 'chaiwala' in West Bengal's Siliguri is distributing tea for free to express his happiness as Prime Minister Narendra Modi will take oath for the second term on Thursday evening. (Photo: ANI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Hyderabad: Traffic curbs for Jummat-ul-Vida

The main roads between Charminar and Madina, Murgi Chowk and Moghalpura Kaman will be closed for traffic from 9 am to 3 pm on Friday. (Representional Image)

Hyderabad: Complaint filed against Brand Factory branch

“The outlet further collected Rs 10 for a carry bag with the Brand Factory logo on it, thereby using consumers as advertising agents and collecting money for the same,”

Telangana High Court stays hiring of 4,700 teachers

Telangana High Court

Nalsar University served notice on backward classes quota

Nalsar University

HMDA on study tour to Europe

Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham