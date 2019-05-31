Cricket World Cup 2019

Jagan Reddy government appoints Gautam Sawang as new DGP of AP police

ANI
Published May 31, 2019, 2:16 pm IST
Updated May 31, 2019, 2:28 pm IST
During 2009-12, he served as a Commissioner for UN Police in Liberia.
Sawang, a 1986-batch IPS officer, is expected to take regular charge as the state Director General (Vigilance and Enforcement) as well. (Photo: ANI twitter)
Amaravati: The Jaganmohan Reddy led-government on Friday appointed Gautam Sawang as the new Director General of Andhra Pradesh Police.

Sawang, a 1986-batch IPS officer, is expected to take regular charge as the state Director General (Vigilance and Enforcement) as well.

 

RP Thakur, serving as the DGP, was transferred and posted as Commissioner, Printing and Stationary and Stores Purchase, which at present is held by T A Tripathi.

Before Telangana was bifurcated from Andhra Pradesh, Sawang worked in various positions including Superintendent of Police (SP) and Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIG) of Maoist-hit Warangal district.

Read: Andhra top cop shunted out as Jagan Reddy takes charge as CM

In 2015, he became the Commissioner of Police in Vijayawada and three years later, he was appointed as Andhra Pradesh's DG, Vigilance and Enforcement.

He also worked as DIG, Home Guards, DIG, Special Intelligence in Hyderabad and DIG, Andhra Pradesh Special Police and Armed Reserve (APSP) battalion in Kurnool. Later, he became IG, (Law and order) of Andhra Pradesh.

Meanwhile, the state government also transferred a number of bureaucrats. Apart from RP Thakur, AB Venkateswara Rao, Director General, ACB and Shamsher Singh Rawat, IAS, have also been transferred.

Earlier in the day, IAS officers in the Chief Minister's Office were replaced.

The officers during Chandrababu Naidu regime -- Satish Chandra, G Sai Prasad, M Girija Sankar and A.V Rajamouli -- were transferred and directed to report to the GA Department with immediate effect.

Chief Secretary L V Subrahmanyam issued a series of orders on transfers and appointments.

...
