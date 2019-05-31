Cricket World Cup 2019

-
-
-
-,
-
-,
-
-
-
 LIVE !  :  One advantage that Pakistan team has over other teams is that it has already got acquainted with the English conditions. (Photo: Cricket World Cup/Twitter) ICC World Cup 2019: WI vs PAK LIVE: Pakistan lose their fourth wicket
 
Nation Current Affairs 31 May 2019 IAF erects Rafale re ...
Nation, Current Affairs

IAF erects Rafale replica outside Air Chief's house, in front of Congress HQ

ANI
Published May 31, 2019, 2:39 pm IST
Updated May 31, 2019, 2:39 pm IST
The first Rafale is expected to be handed over to the Indian Air Force in September 2019.
Replica of Rafale located at residence of the Air Chief Marshal numbered 23, is right in front of Congress Headquarters, number 24, on Akbar Road in the national capital. (Photo: ANI)
 Replica of Rafale located at residence of the Air Chief Marshal numbered 23, is right in front of Congress Headquarters, number 24, on Akbar Road in the national capital. (Photo: ANI)

New Delhi: Replica of a Rafale fighter aircraft has been erected outside Air Chief Marshal BS Dhanoa's residence by the Indian Air Force in Delhi.

Residence of the Air Chief Marshal numbered 23, is right in front of Congress Headquarters, number 24, on Akbar Road in the national capital.

 

Earlier, a model of the Sukhoi Su-30 was set up at the same place before being removed a few months ago.

The first Rafale is expected to be handed over to the Indian Air Force in September 2019 but it would be required to undergo intensive 1,500 hours of testing to validate the India Specific Enhancements on it.

So, the first batch of the four planes is likely to arrive at Ambala around May 2020.

Air Chief Dhanoa has dubbed the fighter as a "game changer" for the IAF.

"IAF is about to get two squadrons of Rafale. Rafale has the capability that no enemy can interfere in the air operations which is a big thing. It will come and change the balance back to us," he had told ANI in Bathinda earlier this month.

In September 2016, India signed a deal with the French government and Dassault Aviation to acquire 36 Rafale fighter jets for over Euro 7.8 billion to arrest the fall of combat squadrons and meet urgent requirements on the eastern and western fronts.

The Congress has repeatedly levelled allegations against the BJP government for alleged wrongdoings in the deal and has accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of corruption, which the ruling party has out rightly denied.

Congress president Rahul Gandhi also made it an election issue and raked up the matter at every campaign rally in run up to the Lok Sabha elections.

The party even promised a probe into the alleged irregularities on coming to power.

On December 14, 2018, the Supreme Court had dismissed all petitions seeking a court-monitored probe into the deal, saying that there was no occasion to doubt the decision-making process in the deal.

The top court had then said that it was not its job to go into the issue of pricing. The bench, headed by Justice Gogoi, said that there is no need to conduct an investigation into the details of Rafale pricing.

Thereafter petitioners in Rafale fighter jet deal case - Yashwant Sinha, Arun Shourie and Prashant Bhushan - in January moved the Supreme Court seeking of the judgment.

The petition stated that the verdict contains several errors and also it relies upon patently incorrect claims made by the government in an unsigned note given in a sealed cover to the court, which is a violation of the principle of natural justice.

The Centre, on May 25, filed written submissions in the Supreme Court stating that all review petitions seeking investigation into the deal should be dismissed.

...
Tags: modi sarkar 2.0, rafale, bjp, congress
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi


Cricket World Cup 2019

Latest From Nation

The silver-medal winning Olympian also thanked senior BJP leaders Arun Jaitley, Venkaiah Naidu and Smriti Irani. (Photo: File)

Left out of cabinet, Rajyavardhan Rathore says 'thank you'

President Ram Nath Kovind was addressing a banquet in honour of the heads and representatives of foreign governments attending the swearing-in-ceremony at Rashtrapati Bhavan on Thursday. (Photo: Twitter/ @BJP4India)

Decisive mandate for PM Modi to build new India: President Kovind

Asked whether the object was a grenade, he said, 'It is a round object. We have to see whether it is a metal or plastic material.' The officer said the bomb disposal squad was investigating. (Photo: File I Representational)

Suspicious object triggers panic at Bengaluru railway station

On Thursday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his team of Cabinet Ministers and Ministers of State took oath. (Photo: ANI/PTI)

Modi sarkar 2.0: Names, portfolios of MoS announced



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

New term, new DP: PM Modi changes profile, cover picture on social media

The Twitter and Facebook handles of Modi were updated with new display pictures (DP), minutes before PM began to take oath. (Photo: Twitter)
 

6 years of YJHD: Deepika Padukone’s ‘Naina’ stays alive and popular

Deepika Padukone's look from Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani.
 

Modi sarkar 2.0: Themes that dominated PM's swearing-in ceremony

In a sartorial sense too, kurta-pyjama was the dominating theme as most of the MPs turned up in kurta-pyjama, colourful waistcoat or their traditional dresses, while a few chose to wear shirts and trousers. (Photo: AFP)
 

Abu Dhabi tower lights up in celebration of PM Modi swearing-in

Suri said that India-UAE relations witnessed a real transformation since Prime Minister Modi's visit to the UAE in August 2015. (Photo:ANITwitter)
 

Check out Apple iPhone 11R renders dressed in iPhone 11 colourways

With these new colour options, the iPhone 11R will no longer be just another playful model.
 

ICC World Cup 2019: West Indies vs Pakistan; DC's Dream11 Prediction

The pair of Chris Gayle and Andre Russell have been in scintillating form, and have shown glimpses of their aggressive batting in IPL 2019. (Photo: Cricket World Cup Official Website)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

News Digest: A sharp, speedy recap of the day's headlines

(Photo: File)

Modi sarkar 2.0: Themes that dominated PM's swearing-in ceremony

In a sartorial sense too, kurta-pyjama was the dominating theme as most of the MPs turned up in kurta-pyjama, colourful waistcoat or their traditional dresses, while a few chose to wear shirts and trousers. (Photo: AFP)

Jagan Reddy government appoints Gautam Sawang as new DGP of AP police

Sawang, a 1986-batch IPS officer, is expected to take regular charge as the state Director General (Vigilance and Enforcement) as well. (Photo: ANI twitter)

Modi sarkar 2.0: Names, portfolios of Cabinet ministers announced

On Friday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, 24 cabinet ministers, nine minister of state with independent charge and 24 ministers of state made up the 58-member team. (Photo: File)

He is very selfish: BJP MP slams Nitish for opting out of Cabinet

'With the help of the BJP, he ran the government in Bihar for seven long years. But, the moment he realised that he can run the government independently, he kicked out our party,' he said. (Photo: ANI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham