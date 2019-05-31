Heat wave! Red alert in Bidar, Yadgir, Raichur, Kalaburagi

Similarly in Raichur district, the reopening of schools has been put off to June 5. Raichur continues to reel under a severe heat spell recording a maximum temperature of 42.5 degrees.

Kalaburagi: The four districts of Hyderabad-Karnataka region – Bidar, Kalaburagi Yadgir and Raichur – are reeling under severe heat wave conditions for the last few days forcing the state government to declare a ‘Red Alert’ for three days from Thursday.

Kalaburagi, which recorded the season's highest temperature of 44.7 degrees Celsius on May 28, on Thursday registered a maximum temperature of 43 degrees Celsius. Similar is the case in neighbouring Raichur, Bidar and Yadgir districts, where a curfew-like situation prevails during noon hours with people not daring to venture outside. Meanwhile in view of the severe heat conditions prevailing in the region, the state government has issued a 'Red alert' for three days from Thursday in Kalaburagi, Yadgir, Raichur and Ballari districts.

During this period, the temperature is likely to be between 45.1 degrees and 48.5 degrees. In view of this, the public have been advised to remain indoors between 11 am and 4 pm. The district administration of Kalaburagi has already postponed the reopening of schools from June 1 to 15.

Similarly in Raichur district, the reopening of schools has been put off to June 5. Raichur continues to reel under a severe heat spell recording a maximum temperature of 42.5 degrees. Bidar has recorded a highest temperature of 42 degrees.