Dr Payal Tadvi suicide case: All 3 accused sent to judicial custody till June 10
Nation, Current Affairs

Dr Payal Tadvi suicide case: All 3 accused sent to judicial custody till June 10

ANI
Published May 31, 2019, 5:51 pm IST
Updated May 31, 2019, 6:05 pm IST
Dr Tadvi's family had sought the Sessions Court's directions to treat her death as murder.
Under 'provisional cause of death,' the post-mortem examination report stated 'evidence of ligature mark over the neck.' (Photo: File)
 Under 'provisional cause of death,' the post-mortem examination report stated 'evidence of ligature mark over the neck.' (Photo: File)

Mumbai: A city court on Friday sent all the three accused -- Ankita Khandelwal, Bhakti Mehre, and Hema Ahuja --in the suicide case of Post-Graduate medical student Dr Payal Tadvi to judicial custody till June 10.

Yesterday, the case was transferred to the Crime Branch of the Mumbai Police.

 

Tadvi, who belonged to the Scheduled Tribe community, ended her life in her hostel room at BYL Nair Hospital here on May 22, allegedly after facing harassment from her seniors due to her caste.

Read: Dr Payal suicide case: Mumbai doctor murdered, says lawyer after autopsy report

A Mumbai-based court on Wednesday sent all three accused doctors in the case -- Ankita Khandelwal, Bhakti Mehre, and Hema Ahuja -- to the police custody for two days, ending Friday.

Dr Tadvi's family on Wednesday had sought the Sessions Court's directions to treat her death as murder.

On the other hand, the mother of Bhakti Mehare said: "The allegations levelled on them are false. They can't do anything like that. They are innocent, they will definitely get justice. The inquiry should be done so that the truth is revealed".

The post-mortem examination report of Dr Tadavi's death released on Wednesday revealed the evidence of a ligature mark on her neck. Under 'provisional cause of death,' the post-mortem examination report stated 'evidence of ligature mark over the neck.'

After her death, the hospital administration had formed an anti-ragging committee to probe her suicide.

The Maharashtra Association of Resident Doctors (MARD) has suspended the three doctors, who on Monday had written to the association urging for a fair probe.

...
Tags: dr payal suicide case, judicial custody, caste discrimination
Location: India, Maharashtra, Mumbai (Bombay)


