Cricket World Cup 2019

-
-
-
-,
-
-,
-
-
-
Nation Current Affairs 31 May 2019 3 terrorists killed ...
Nation, Current Affairs

3 terrorists killed in encounter in J&K's Shopian

PTI/ANI
Published May 31, 2019, 8:20 pm IST
Updated May 31, 2019, 8:20 pm IST
This comes a day after two terrorists were killed in an encounter in Dangerpora area of Sopore district of the state.
Three terrorists were neutralised by security forces in Dragad Sugan area of Shopian district, Indian Army's Northern Command said in a tweet on Friday. (Representational Image)
 Three terrorists were neutralised by security forces in Dragad Sugan area of Shopian district, Indian Army's Northern Command said in a tweet on Friday. (Representational Image)

Shopian: Three terrorists were neutralised by security forces in Dragad Sugan area of Shopian district, Indian Army's Northern Command said in a tweet on Friday.

"#IndianArmy #OpDragad (Shopian). Three terrorists killed. Weapons and warlike stores recovered in joint operation," the Northern Command said in its tweet.

 

The identities of the slain terrorists are yet to be ascertained.

This comes a day after two terrorists were killed in an encounter in Dangerpora area of Sopore district of the state. Incriminating material including arms and ammunition were recovered from the site of the encounter.

...
Tags: jammu and kashmir, encounter, indian army, northern command, terrorist
Location: India, Jammu and Kashmir, Jammu


Cricket World Cup 2019

Latest From Nation

The judge noted in his order that 'nothing was revealed from the case diary and the post-mortem report that it was a clear-cut murder'. (Photo: ANI)

Dr Payal Tadvi suicide: No evidence to suggest Tadvi was killed

Union Minister Prakash Javdekar briefed the media. (Photo: ANI)

Modi sarkar 2.0: Cabinet meeting concludes; favours farmers, traders

Former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Mehbooba Mufti on Friday congratulated Nirmala Sitharaman for becoming the first woman to take charge as a full-time Union finance minister. (Photo: ANI)

Mehbooba Mufti congratulates Sitharaman for breaking finance ceiling

The country's fiscal deficit in 2018-19 stood at 3.4 per cent of GDP, roughly in line with the Interim Budget estimate. (Photo: PTI)

Slump in economic growth and unemployment 2 major challenges: Congress



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Women bikers to ride across 25 countries to spread message of 'nari gaurav'

Three women bikers belonging to the group 'Biking Queens' from Surat are set to embark on a biking expedition from India to London, covering over 25 countries of three continents - Asia, Europe and Africa. (Photo: ANI)
 

ICC World Cup 2019: New Zealand vs Sri Lanka; DC's Dream11 Prediction

If Sri Lanka wants to reach the finals, the duo of Matthews and Malinga must fire. (Photo: cricket world cup official website)
 

Hot Malaika Arora splashing out oomph in this bikini picture; check out

Malaika Arora. (Photo: Instagram)
 

New term, new DP: PM Modi changes profile, cover picture on social media

The Twitter and Facebook handles of Modi were updated with new display pictures (DP), minutes before PM began to take oath. (Photo: Twitter)
 

6 years of YJHD: Deepika Padukone’s ‘Naina’ stays alive and popular

Deepika Padukone's look from Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani.
 

Modi sarkar 2.0: Themes that dominated PM's swearing-in ceremony

In a sartorial sense too, kurta-pyjama was the dominating theme as most of the MPs turned up in kurta-pyjama, colourful waistcoat or their traditional dresses, while a few chose to wear shirts and trousers. (Photo: AFP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Dr Payal Tadvi suicide case: All 3 accused sent to judicial custody till June 10

Under 'provisional cause of death,' the post-mortem examination report stated 'evidence of ligature mark over the neck.' (Photo: File)

Nagpur teen GoAir staff hangs himself after wishing mother on birthday

Chavan's father told the police its not clear why his son committed suicide, but he may have taken the extreme step due to work stress, a police official said. (Photo: File I Representational)

Suspicious object triggers panic at Bengaluru railway station

Asked whether the object was a grenade, he said, 'It is a round object. We have to see whether it is a metal or plastic material.' The officer said the bomb disposal squad was investigating. (Photo: File I Representational)

IAF erects Rafale replica outside Air Chief's house, in front of Congress HQ

Replica of Rafale located at residence of the Air Chief Marshal numbered 23, is right in front of Congress Headquarters, number 24, on Akbar Road in the national capital. (Photo: ANI)

Jagan Reddy government appoints Gautam Sawang as new DGP of AP police

Sawang, a 1986-batch IPS officer, is expected to take regular charge as the state Director General (Vigilance and Enforcement) as well. (Photo: ANI twitter)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham