Petrol, diesel prices see ninth increase in 10 days, Congress leaders stage protest

PTI
Published Mar 31, 2022, 10:31 am IST
Updated Mar 31, 2022, 10:31 am IST
The Congress is also launching a week-long countrywide protest against inflation and rise in fuel prices
Congress MPs led by Rahul Gandhi stage protest against fuel price hike in Delhi's Vijay Chowk (ANI)
 Congress MPs led by Rahul Gandhi stage protest against fuel price hike in Delhi's Vijay Chowk (ANI)

New Delhi: Petrol and diesel prices were on Thursday hiked by 80 paise a litre each, taking the total increase in rates in the last 10 days to Rs 6.40 per litre.

Petrol in Delhi will now cost Rs 101.81 per litre as against Rs 101.01 previously while diesel rates have gone up from Rs 92.27 per litre to Rs 93.07, according to a price notification of state fuel retailers.

 

Rates have been increased across the country and vary from state to state depending upon the incidence of local taxation.

This is the ninth increase in prices since the ending of a four-and-half-month long hiatus in rate revision on March 22.

In all, petrol and diesel prices have gone up by Rs 6.40 per litre each. 

Congress MPs led by Rahul Gandhi on Thursday staged a protest against the fuel price hike at Vijay Chowk here and sought its roll back.

Congress MPs from both the Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha carrying placards raised slogans against the government and sat on a dharna against the rise in price of petrol, diesel and LPG gas.

 

Among those present included Leader of Opposition in the Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge and Congress leader in the Lok Sabha Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury.

The Congress is also launching a week-long countrywide protest against inflation and rise in fuel prices.

