Face masks will no more be mandatory in Telangana from today

However, Dr G Srinivasa Rao said, that it was advisable to wear a mask while in crowded places and hospitals and by those suffering from comorbidities. (Representational Image/ AP)

Hyderabad: Telangana health department on Thursday declared that wearing face masks is no longer mandatory in the state and will be optional from Friday. This was announced by director of public health & family welfare Dr G Srinivasa Rao.

However, he said that it was advisable to wear a mask while in crowded places and hospitals and by those suffering from comorbidities.

Meanwhile, the city police said that no one would be fined for not wearing masks while in public places. City police commissioner C.V. Anand said that the government orders on face masks had lapsed on February 28.

On work from office, Dr Srinivasa Rao said “work from home can now be stopped fully and IT companies can allow their full staff to work from offices,” he said.