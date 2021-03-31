Nation Current Affairs 31 Mar 2021 Andhra Pradesh gears ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Andhra Pradesh gears up for phase-4 of COVID-19 vaccination drive

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DC CORRESPONDENT
Published Mar 31, 2021, 6:28 am IST
Updated Mar 31, 2021, 6:28 am IST
The government has also employed drummers to tour the villages and wards to spread the message about the vaccination programme
The state health authorities have identified the beneficiaries and are reaching out to them to take the jab. (DC Image)
Vijayawada: The government is all set vaccinate those above 45 years of age against Covid-19, during Phase-4 which begins on April 1 at COVID vaccination centres and newly-added ward and village secretariats. Thus far, Covid vaccines were restricted to healthcare workers, those in the frontlines, senior citizens and those between 45 and 59 years of age with comorbidities.

The state health authorities have identified the beneficiaries and are reaching out to them to take the jab. They are sending ANMs (auxiliary nurse midwife), ASHA workers and others to the houses of eligible persons, especially those in the new category to explain to them about the importance of taking the vaccine.

 

The government has also employed drummers to tour the villages and wards to spread the message about the vaccination programme in the village/ward secretariats and advising the eligible people to take the jab from Thursday.
Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy is taking the jab at the ward secretariat at Bharatpeta in Guntur on April 1. He said that his prime objective to take the vaccine was to encourage people to take it without harbouring doubts.

Health department said they were expecting 400 to 500 eligible persons to be given the jab at a village secretariat and nearly 1,000 to 1,500 at a ward secretariat in a day or two. They believe that such a move will help curb the spread of the virus. 

 

State health director Dr T. Geetha Prasadini said, “Our main objective is to ensure no eligible person misses the jab so that we can keep a check on the rise in the number of Coronavirus infections in the second wave in the state. We also want the people to wear a mask, sanitise their hands frequently and maintain social distance to further curb the spread of the virus.”

Meanwhile, administration of Covid-19 vaccine will continue to healthcare workers, frontline workers and people aged over 60 years and also those aged between 45 and 59 with comorbidities, either first or second dose. 

 

Tags: andhra pradesh vaccination, drummers, dr t. geetha prasadini, 45 years, covid-19 vaccine
Location: India, Andhra Pradesh, Vijayawada


