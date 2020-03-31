Nation Current Affairs 31 Mar 2020 Why are so many flee ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Why are so many fleeing quarantine in Kashmir?

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | YUSUF JAMEEL
Published Mar 31, 2020, 12:27 am IST
Updated Mar 31, 2020, 12:27 am IST
Photographs of street dogs in the corridors of major hospitals put the focus on hospital conditions
Health workers spray disinfectant in Srinagar. (DC Photo by H U Naqash)
 Health workers spray disinfectant in Srinagar. (DC Photo by H U Naqash)

Srinagar: Photographs and videos portraying allegedly chaotic conditions in some of Jammu & Kashmir’s hospitals have gone viral on social media even as ten more persons tested positive for the deadly Covid-19 virus in the union territory on Monday.

One photograph showed stray dogs roaming freely in a corridor of the government-run Chest Disease (CD) Hospital in Srinagar, which is a designated facility for Covid-19 patients. A pinned tweet accompanying the photo read, “I’m shocked, I was just talking to my cousin and another patient over phone -- both COVID-19 +ve patients at CD Hospital. Dogs are in the ward attacking patients. Also doctors asked them to get medicines from outside. Is this our healthcare system level?”

 

In another tweet, the same person, Khalid Rathore, said his cousin’s medical reports clearly showed him as a suspect for Covid-19 but he has been put together with confirmed positive cases of the disease. “Just checked medical reports of my cousin, which clearly show 'suspect for COVID-19' that means he has not been yet confirmed +ve for the same. Then why has he been kept with +ve cases where he can easily and is likely to get infected?”

Last week, a woman Covid-19 suspect fled the hospital in the dead of night and later reported at Srinagar’s Sher-i-Kashmir Institute of Medical Science (SKIMS). Her family sought to justify her act, saying she left the hospital after a pack of stray dogs entered the premises. Srinagar’s mayor Junaid Azim Mattu had, after photographs showing dogs inside the hospital went viral, promised to secure the premises by erecting a wall.

Last weekend, as many as 26 Covid-19 suspects jumped quarantine at Srinagar’s Jawaharlal Nehru Memorial (JLNM) Hospital amidst chaos triggered by a violent protest over poor medical facilities. The protesters allegedly broke furniture and window panes in the hospital and were joined in the rampage by their relatives.

However, as per a statement by Srinagar’s DC Shahid Iqbal Choudhary, all the quarantine fugitives were quickly traced and brought back to the hospital with the help of the police.

The authorities here admit that hospitals and other medical facilities in the union territory, mainly in the Kashmir Valley, have become overcrowded due to the influx of confirmed and suspected Covid-19 cases. "We’re making every possible effort to make everyone who is with us comfortable. Any gaps that might be there will be filled and all weaknesses removed soon,” said Dr. Naveed Nazir Shah, HOD at CD Hospital in a video message.

The government on Monday reported ten new positive cases of Covid-19 including three from Jammu division and seven from the Kashmir Valley, taking the total number of corona positive patients to 48. With one more person from Ladakh testing positive at a hospital in Jodhpur, Rajasthan ,following his evacuation from Iran, the number of patients in or from the landlocked region has risen to 14.

Officials said that while most of Ladakh’s Covid-19 patients are recovering at Leh’s Sonam Narboo Memorial Hospital, out of J&K’s 48 positive cases, 44 remain “active”, two have recovered and the remaining two have passed away.

In J&K, as many as 11,644 travellers and persons in contact with suspected cases are currently put under surveillance which include 355 persons who are in hospital isolation or quarantine. A report from Jodhpur said a 41-year-old male resident of Ladakh among those evacuated from Iran last week was found COVID-19 positive at the MDH Hospital.

Back home, the doctors at SKIMS claimed that the 67-year-old woman from Srinagar’s Khanyar area, who became the Valley’s first case of Covid-19 has “recovered” as she tested negative for the novel disease. G.H. Yatoo, nodal officer for coronavirus at SKIMS, said the samples of the woman sent to the viral diagnostic lab have tested negative, adding that she would, however, be kept in quarantine for a period of 14 days before a decision to discharge her or not could be taken. 

...
Tags: kashmir coronavirus, quarantine
Location: India, Jammu and Kashmir, Srinagar


Latest From Nation

PM Narendra Modi (PTI photo)

Covid19: India eyes foreign donations for PM-CARES Fund to procure medical equipment

A team of workers spray disinfectants outside as a precautionary measure during the nationwide lockdown imposed in the wake of coronavirus pandemic, in Srinagar on Monday. PTI photo

Chaos in J&K hospitals as coronavirus tally rises to 48

A member of the Disaster Response Force of Telangana sprays disinfectant on a street in Hyderabad. (AFP)

62-year-old man, a contact of Covid-19 positive case, dies in Nizamabad, Telangana

A stranded migrant woman carries a child as she crosses the Mumbai-Ahmedabad highway, following the coronavirus lockdown, in Palghar. PTI image

Maharashtra govt sets up 262 relief camps for migrant workers



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Download this MIT app to join efforts to trace the coronavirus route map in your area

The free and open-source prototype Private Kit app was developed by teams at MIT and Harvard as well as software engineers of Facebook and Uber who worked on it in their free time.
 

These COVID-19 trackers map the spread of infection by country, state and district

A screenshot of covindia.netlify.com shows a timelapse map of infections spreading through districts.
 

Quarantine in the lap of nature: Villagers camp in forest to elude Covid-19

These villagers of Markhal in Karnataka are camping in the forests of Charmadi Ghat in Mudigere in Chikkamagaluru district to stay out of reach of Covid-19.
 

Even monkeys are starving

File picture of monkeys waiting for food delivery on the road to Srisailam passing through Amrabad Tiger Reserve.
 

How many labs in India can test Coronavirus?

Representational image (PTI)
 

RiderGirl Vishakha: 'I love it when a man’s ego is hurt when I overtake him.'

RiderGirl Vishakha Fulsunge
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

India's coronavirus cases touch 1,242 with 35 deaths

Paramilitary personnel cordon off an area in Nizamuddin, where several people showed symptoms of infection from coronavirus after taking part in a religious gathering a few days ago, during the nationwide lockdown, in New Delhi on Monday. PTI photo

Maharashtra govt sets up 262 relief camps for migrant workers

A stranded migrant woman carries a child as she crosses the Mumbai-Ahmedabad highway, following the coronavirus lockdown, in Palghar. PTI image

Supreme Court asks Centre for status report on steps to prevent migration of workers

Migrants sit in a truck to try and reach their native villages during a nationwide lockdown in the wake of coronavirus pandemics, in Mathura. PTI photo

Covid19: India eyes foreign donations for PM-CARES Fund to procure medical equipment

PM Narendra Modi (PTI photo)

Chaos in J&K hospitals as coronavirus tally rises to 48

A team of workers spray disinfectants outside as a precautionary measure during the nationwide lockdown imposed in the wake of coronavirus pandemic, in Srinagar on Monday. PTI photo
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2020 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham