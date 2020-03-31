Nation Current Affairs 31 Mar 2020 Telangana docs go on ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Telangana docs go on silent boycott after child tests positive at Niloufer Hospital

DECCAN CHRONICLE
Published Mar 31, 2020, 11:33 am IST
Updated Mar 31, 2020, 11:33 am IST
16 juniors doctors were exposed to a 3-year-old Covid-19 positive case at iconic hospital
Niloufer Hospital in Hyderabad. (DC Photo)
 Niloufer Hospital in Hyderabad. (DC Photo)

Hyderabad: The Telangana Junior Doctors Association (T-JUDA) has called for a ‘silent boycott’ from duty starting March 31 after 16 junior doctors and post-graduate doctors were exposed to a three-year-old child who tested positive for Covid-19 at Niloufer Hospital in Hyderabad.

A total of 42 people who had come in contact with the young patient, including 18 children aged between 5 and 10 years, and eight attendants of patients, have bee put in quarantine. All of them were sent to Gandhi Hospital to take the coronavirus test after the child was confirmed positive.

 

The Covid-positive child was being treated in the general ward of Niloufer Hospital. There is no clarity as to how the child got the virus as both parents are asymptomatic.

According to sources, the parents may have either come in contact with a visitor from a Covid-affected country or it could have been a case of community transmission. The child was brought to the hospital four days ago with symptoms of cough and high fever and was admitted to the general ward, where there were more than 20 patients.

The Telangana Junior Doctors Association said hundreds of doctors are being exposed as they are working without N-95 masks and personal protection equipment.

The incident at Niloufer Hospital has angered doctors, who demanded full protection. They are angry that despite assurances from the government that their protection would be taken care of, nothing has been done on that front.

“Exposing doctors will also expose thousands of patients who come to hospitals everyday,” a member of the association said. This could lead to another spurt in cases.

Niloufer Hospital is a public hospital. This incident could mark the first cluster transmission in a healthcare set-up in Hyderabad. Testing for the coronavirus Covid-19 takes time, and two tests are mandated before a person is declared positive. This resulted in four days being wasted.

It is estimated that there were 1,000 contacts during the course of those four days.

...
Tags: telangana junior doctors association, covid-19, coronavirus, silent boycott, niloufer hospital, child corona positive
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


Latest From Nation

Representative Image (PTI)

Coronavirus cases in Andhra Pradesh climb to 40

A view of deserted Gateway of India in the wake of coronavirus pandemic, in Mumbai. PTI photo

Maharashtra Covid tally jumps to 230, deaths touch 10

A municipal worker sprays disinfectant as a measure to prevent the spread of Covid19. AP Photo

Maha Covid-19 tally jumps to 220; 17 more test positive

People maintain social distance as they wait outside a shopping mall at Madhurawada as the whole nation goes lockdown to combat the spread of COVID-19 in Visakhapatnam on Monday. (DC Photo: Murali Krishna)

Jagan government takes over all private hospitals in Andhra Pradesh



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Download this MIT app to join efforts to trace the coronavirus route map in your area

The free and open-source prototype Private Kit app was developed by teams at MIT and Harvard as well as software engineers of Facebook and Uber who worked on it in their free time.
 

These COVID-19 trackers map the spread of infection by country, state and district

A screenshot of covindia.netlify.com shows a timelapse map of infections spreading through districts.
 

Quarantine in the lap of nature: Villagers camp in forest to elude Covid-19

These villagers of Markhal in Karnataka are camping in the forests of Charmadi Ghat in Mudigere in Chikkamagaluru district to stay out of reach of Covid-19.
 

Even monkeys are starving

File picture of monkeys waiting for food delivery on the road to Srisailam passing through Amrabad Tiger Reserve.
 

How many labs in India can test Coronavirus?

Representational image (PTI)
 

RiderGirl Vishakha: 'I love it when a man’s ego is hurt when I overtake him.'

RiderGirl Vishakha Fulsunge
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Maharashtra Covid tally jumps to 230, deaths touch 10

A view of deserted Gateway of India in the wake of coronavirus pandemic, in Mumbai. PTI photo

Maha Covid-19 tally jumps to 220; 17 more test positive

A municipal worker sprays disinfectant as a measure to prevent the spread of Covid19. AP Photo

India's coronavirus cases touch 1,242 with 35 deaths

Paramilitary personnel cordon off an area in Nizamuddin, where several people showed symptoms of infection from coronavirus after taking part in a religious gathering a few days ago, during the nationwide lockdown, in New Delhi on Monday. PTI photo

6 die of Covid-19 in Telangana, all linked to Nizamuddin prayer meeting

A man and his child walk on a deserted street in Old Delhi on Friday, March 27, 2020. A whole clutch of coronavirus positive cases are being traced to a religious event that took place in the Nizamuddin area of Delhi earlier this month. (DC Photo: Pritam Bandyopadhyay)

Why are so many fleeing quarantine in Kashmir?

Health workers spray disinfectant in Srinagar. (DC Photo by H U Naqash)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2020 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham