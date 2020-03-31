Nation Current Affairs 31 Mar 2020 Maharashtra resident ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Maharashtra residents who attended Nizamuddin religious congregation being traced

PTI
Published Mar 31, 2020, 1:07 pm IST
Updated Mar 31, 2020, 1:26 pm IST
The infection has spread significantly and we need to trace people from Maharashtra who attended it at the earliest
People who showed coronavirus symptoms being taken to various hospitals from Nizamuddin area in New Delhi. PTI photo
  People who showed coronavirus symptoms being taken to various hospitals from Nizamuddin area in New Delhi. PTI photo

Mumbai: In view of several people showing coronavirus symptoms after taking part in the Tabligh-e-Jamaat at Nizamuddin West in Delhi, Maharashtra Health Minister Rajesh Tope on Tuesday instructed the authorities to trace the state citizens who visited the religious congregation in the national capital.

Twenty-four people who took part in the congregation earlier this month have tested positive for the coronavirus, Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain said on Tuesday, adding that 1,033 people have been shifted to various places.

 

When Tope was asked about it, he told PTI, "If anyone who has attended the congregation shows symptoms of coronavirus infection, we will quarantine the person and collect a swab sample for testing."

All precautionary measures will be taken to avoid further spread of the disease, he added.

State Minority Development Minister Nawab Malik said Tabligh-e-Jamaat is an Islamic sect having some followers in Maharashtra.

"After learning that some 100 people from Maharashtra attended the congregation, I have asked my officials to find out how many people actually attended it and their current location," he said.

"Once we zero-in on them, necessary steps will be taken with the support of the state health ministry. The priority now is to find out the exact number of people from Maharashtra who attended the congregation and their current status," he said.

A senior state health official said it is a very serious matter because out of 25 COVID-19 patients found in New Delhi on Monday, 18 were at the seminary in Nizamuddin.

"This means, the infection has spread significantly and we need to trace people from Maharashtra who attended it at the earliest," he added.

...
Tags: coronavirus in india, nizamuddin markaz, religious congregation
Location: India, Maharashtra


Related Stories

India to blacklist foreigners who attended religious event for flouting visa rules

Latest From Nation

Representational image (PTI)

Tourism story Portal to help foreigners stranded in India during virus lockdown

Supreme court of India (PTI)

Curb fake news on covid19 pandemic: Supreme Court to Centre

Representational image (PTI)

Karnataka covid tally jumps to 98 after seven new cases

A volunteer sprays disinfectant on a masked man as he leaves the Nizamuddin area, where several people showed symptoms of infection after taking part in a religious gathering. PTI photo

Markaz Nizamuddin offers premises to set up quarantine facility, denies violating law



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Download this MIT app to join efforts to trace the coronavirus route map in your area

The free and open-source prototype Private Kit app was developed by teams at MIT and Harvard as well as software engineers of Facebook and Uber who worked on it in their free time.
 

These COVID-19 trackers map the spread of infection by country, state and district

A screenshot of covindia.netlify.com shows a timelapse map of infections spreading through districts.
 

Quarantine in the lap of nature: Villagers camp in forest to elude Covid-19

These villagers of Markhal in Karnataka are camping in the forests of Charmadi Ghat in Mudigere in Chikkamagaluru district to stay out of reach of Covid-19.
 

Even monkeys are starving

File picture of monkeys waiting for food delivery on the road to Srisailam passing through Amrabad Tiger Reserve.
 

How many labs in India can test Coronavirus?

Representational image (PTI)
 

RiderGirl Vishakha: 'I love it when a man’s ego is hurt when I overtake him.'

RiderGirl Vishakha Fulsunge
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Markaz Nizamuddin offers premises to set up quarantine facility, denies violating law

A volunteer sprays disinfectant on a masked man as he leaves the Nizamuddin area, where several people showed symptoms of infection after taking part in a religious gathering. PTI photo

Maharashtra Covid tally jumps to 230, deaths touch 10

A view of deserted Gateway of India in the wake of coronavirus pandemic, in Mumbai. PTI photo

Coronavirus cases in Andhra Pradesh climb to 40

Representative Image (PTI)

Curb fake news on covid19 pandemic: Supreme Court to Centre

Supreme court of India (PTI)

Keralite who attended Nizamuddin prayer meet dies

Paramilitary personnel cordon off an area in Nizamuddin, where several people showed symptoms of coronavirus after taking part in a religious gathering a few days ago, during the nationwide lockdown, in New Delhi (PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2020 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham