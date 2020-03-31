Nation Current Affairs 31 Mar 2020 Maharashtra Covid ta ...
Maharashtra Covid tally jumps to 230, deaths touch 10

PTI
Published Mar 31, 2020, 11:45 am IST
Updated Mar 31, 2020, 12:04 pm IST
The new cases included, eight from Mumbai, five from Pune, two from Nagpur, one each from Kolhapur and Nashik
A view of deserted Gateway of India in the wake of coronavirus pandemic, in Mumbai. PTI photo
  A view of deserted Gateway of India in the wake of coronavirus pandemic, in Mumbai. PTI photo

Samples of five more people tested positive for coronavirus in Maharashtra on Tuesday, taking the total number of such cases in the state to 230, a health official said.

Out of these five, four are from Mumbai while one is from Pune, the official said.

 

So far, 10 deaths were reported from the state.

Till Monday, 4,538 people were quarantined in various parts of the state of which 3,876 tested negative, while 220 tested positive.

The figure of home quarantined people till Monday was 19,161 while 1,224 people were in institutional quarantine, the official said.

...
