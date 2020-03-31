Nation Current Affairs 31 Mar 2020 Covid19: India eyes ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Covid19: India eyes foreign donations for PM-CARES Fund to procure medical equipment

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | SRIDHAR KUMARASWAMI
Published Mar 31, 2020, 12:35 am IST
Updated Mar 31, 2020, 12:35 am IST
PM Modi also asked the Indian envoys “to suitably publicise the newly-established PM-CARES Fund to mobilise donations from abroad”
PM Narendra Modi (PTI photo)
 PM Narendra Modi (PTI photo)

India is now looking at procuring medicine and medical equipment from abroad in its fight against the Coronavirus and is also eyeing donations from abroad through the newly-established PM-CARES Fund.

In a video-conference on Monday evening with all 130 Indian envoys posted abroad that lasted from 5 pm till about 6.15 pm, Prime Minister Narendra Modi asked the Indian envoys  “whether we can source medicine, and other items” from abroad to tackle the Coronavirus situation, sources told this newspaper.

 

PM Modi also asked the Indian envoys “to suitably publicise the newly-established PM-CARES Fund to mobilise donations from abroad”. Sources added that “all the Missions shared the situation in their countries of accreditations and also highlighted the items which are available in that country which could be imported by India”.

Meanwhile, in a statement issued later, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said that during the video-conference, “10 Heads of Mission, in (China) Beijing, (US) Washington DC, (Iran) Tehran, (Italy) Rome, (Germany) Berlin, (Nepal) Kathmandu, (UAE) Abu Dhabi, (Afghanistan) Kabul, (the Maldives) Male, and (South Korea) Seoul shared their perspectives” with PM Modi and the other envoys.

The MEA also said all envoys were directed by PM Modi “to identify in their countries of accreditation best practices, innovations, scientific breakthroughs and sources to procure medical equipment, for India’s fight against COVID-19”.  

PM Modi told the Indian envoys that “extraordinary times require extraordinary solutions, which was why even in this globalised era, most of the world had quarantined itself” during the Pandemic.

PM Modi also told them that “India had taken unprecedented and early steps in response to this pandemic from mid-January this year, to reduce the risk of importing the infection, and thereafter to prevent a large outbreak” and that “this included the world’s largest quarantine and lock-down, implemented by India”, adding that “unity and alertness of all Indians would help safeguard the nation’s future”.

While New Delhi has on some occasions in the past few years been somewhat reluctant to accept donations from foreign countries in the wake of a natural disaster, the sheer scale of the global pandemic seems to have brought in a fresh realisation that every penny from abroad is welcome to supplement the Indian authorities’ efforts provide relief especially to India’s vast poor.

The Prime Minister also issued other directions to the envoys that included asking them to “ensure that commerce in essential supplies, logistics chains, remittances and so on are unaffected”.

He also asked them to continue to “address other problems Indians might face abroad, including arranging shelter, where necessary and feasible”in view of the global travel restrictions  besides asking the envoys to “ensure their own health and safety, and that of their teams and families”.  

...
Tags: india fights corona, coronavirus in india, pm cares fund
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi


Related Stories

In fight Covid19 Paytm aims to contribute Rs 500 cr to PM CARES fund

Latest From Nation

Health workers spray disinfectant in Srinagar. (DC Photo by H U Naqash)

Why are so many fleeing quarantine in Kashmir?

A team of workers spray disinfectants outside as a precautionary measure during the nationwide lockdown imposed in the wake of coronavirus pandemic, in Srinagar on Monday. PTI photo

Chaos in J&K hospitals as coronavirus tally rises to 48

A member of the Disaster Response Force of Telangana sprays disinfectant on a street in Hyderabad. (AFP)

62-year-old man, a contact of Covid-19 positive case, dies in Nizamabad, Telangana

A stranded migrant woman carries a child as she crosses the Mumbai-Ahmedabad highway, following the coronavirus lockdown, in Palghar. PTI image

Maharashtra govt sets up 262 relief camps for migrant workers



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Download this MIT app to join efforts to trace the coronavirus route map in your area

The free and open-source prototype Private Kit app was developed by teams at MIT and Harvard as well as software engineers of Facebook and Uber who worked on it in their free time.
 

These COVID-19 trackers map the spread of infection by country, state and district

A screenshot of covindia.netlify.com shows a timelapse map of infections spreading through districts.
 

Quarantine in the lap of nature: Villagers camp in forest to elude Covid-19

These villagers of Markhal in Karnataka are camping in the forests of Charmadi Ghat in Mudigere in Chikkamagaluru district to stay out of reach of Covid-19.
 

Even monkeys are starving

File picture of monkeys waiting for food delivery on the road to Srisailam passing through Amrabad Tiger Reserve.
 

How many labs in India can test Coronavirus?

Representational image (PTI)
 

RiderGirl Vishakha: 'I love it when a man’s ego is hurt when I overtake him.'

RiderGirl Vishakha Fulsunge
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

India's coronavirus cases touch 1,242 with 35 deaths

Paramilitary personnel cordon off an area in Nizamuddin, where several people showed symptoms of infection from coronavirus after taking part in a religious gathering a few days ago, during the nationwide lockdown, in New Delhi on Monday. PTI photo

Why are so many fleeing quarantine in Kashmir?

Health workers spray disinfectant in Srinagar. (DC Photo by H U Naqash)

Maharashtra govt sets up 262 relief camps for migrant workers

A stranded migrant woman carries a child as she crosses the Mumbai-Ahmedabad highway, following the coronavirus lockdown, in Palghar. PTI image

Supreme Court asks Centre for status report on steps to prevent migration of workers

Migrants sit in a truck to try and reach their native villages during a nationwide lockdown in the wake of coronavirus pandemics, in Mathura. PTI photo

Chaos in J&K hospitals as coronavirus tally rises to 48

A team of workers spray disinfectants outside as a precautionary measure during the nationwide lockdown imposed in the wake of coronavirus pandemic, in Srinagar on Monday. PTI photo
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2020 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham