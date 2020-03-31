Nation Current Affairs 31 Mar 2020 Covid+ daughter of f ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Covid+ daughter of first Indian victim recovers after quarantine

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | MB GIRISH
Published Mar 31, 2020, 7:12 pm IST
Updated Mar 31, 2020, 7:17 pm IST
After 14 days in isolation, she was tested twice and certified negative both times
Kalaburagi was declared a containment zone after a local man became the first victim of the Covid-19 virus in India.
 Kalaburagi was declared a containment zone after a local man became the first victim of the Covid-19 virus in India.

Kalaburagi: The daughter of the man who became the first victim of the coronavirus in India has recovered from the infection after spending 14 days in isolation at the ESIC Hospital in Kalaburagi. She was discharged from the hospital on Monday.

The 45-year-old woman tested Covid-positive shortly after her father Mohammed Hussein Siddiqui (76) died of lung complications on March 10. She and the rest of his family were subjected to tests and she was tested positive.

 

Kalaburagi deputy commissioner B Sharath said she was tested for COVID-19 after spending 14 days in isolation at the ESIC hospital in Kalaburagi. The test came out negative. As an extra precaution, she was tested again 24 hours later and this too came back negative. It was then decided to discharge her from the hospital.

Her father Mohammad Hussein Siddiqui is thought to have been infected during his trip to Saudi Arabia, from which he returned to India on February 29. He took ill soon thereafter, developing cold, cough and fever in the first week of March. He passed away on March 10.

Siddiqui’s street in Kalaburagi was declared a red zone after his death, and his contacts were traced and subjected to testing. A total of 101 samples have been sent for lab tests to confirm COVID-19 in them and 69 of them have reported negative of the disease.

As of March 30, the district administration is yet to receive reports of 28 samples from labs while two samples have not been tested for technical reasons. As many as 7827 houses have been surveyed to find persons suffering from cold, cough, fever or symptoms of COVID-19.

...
Tags: kalaburagi, mohammed siddiqui, daughter
Location: India, Karnataka, Gulbarga


Latest From Nation

Government employees have to put up with a deferral of salaries this month.

Telangana government imposes steep salary cuts on staff

People who attended Tabligh-e-Jamaat congregation in Nizamuddin West board walk to board a bus for the LNJP Hospital for screening and COVID-19 test, in New Delhi on Tuesday. PTI photo

Tracing contacts of Nizamuddin attendee from JK who travelled by plane, train and bus

Representational image (PTI)

Portal to help foreigners stranded in India during virus lockdown

Supreme court of India (PTI)

Panic will destroy more lives than the virus: Supreme Court to Centre



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Download this MIT app to join efforts to trace the coronavirus route map in your area

The free and open-source prototype Private Kit app was developed by teams at MIT and Harvard as well as software engineers of Facebook and Uber who worked on it in their free time.
 

These COVID-19 trackers map the spread of infection by country, state and district

A screenshot of covindia.netlify.com shows a timelapse map of infections spreading through districts.
 

Quarantine in the lap of nature: Villagers camp in forest to elude Covid-19

These villagers of Markhal in Karnataka are camping in the forests of Charmadi Ghat in Mudigere in Chikkamagaluru district to stay out of reach of Covid-19.
 

Even monkeys are starving

File picture of monkeys waiting for food delivery on the road to Srisailam passing through Amrabad Tiger Reserve.
 

How many labs in India can test Coronavirus?

Representational image (PTI)
 

RiderGirl Vishakha: 'I love it when a man’s ego is hurt when I overtake him.'

RiderGirl Vishakha Fulsunge
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Maharashtra Covid tally jumps to 230, deaths touch 10

A view of deserted Gateway of India in the wake of coronavirus pandemic, in Mumbai. PTI photo

Coronavirus cases in Andhra Pradesh climb to 40

Representative Image (PTI)

Panic will destroy more lives than the virus: Supreme Court to Centre

Supreme court of India (PTI)

Keralite who attended Nizamuddin prayer meet dies

Paramilitary personnel cordon off an area in Nizamuddin, where several people showed symptoms of coronavirus after taking part in a religious gathering a few days ago, during the nationwide lockdown, in New Delhi (PTI)

Markaz Nizamuddin offers premises to set up quarantine facility, denies violating law

A volunteer sprays disinfectant on a masked man as he leaves the Nizamuddin area, where several people showed symptoms of infection after taking part in a religious gathering. PTI photo
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2020 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham