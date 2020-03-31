Nation Current Affairs 31 Mar 2020 Coronavirus cases in ...
Coronavirus cases in Andhra Pradesh climb to 40

PTI
Published Mar 31, 2020, 11:49 am IST
Updated Mar 31, 2020, 11:49 am IST
Total of 164 samples were tested since Monday night of which 147 turned negative
Representative Image (PTI)
 Representative Image (PTI)

Amaravati: Andhra Pradesh saw a jump in the number of coronavirus cases with 17 testing positive since Monday night, taking the overall tally to 40, the Medical and Health Department said in the latest bulletin.

As many as 14 of the 17 new patients had attended the Jamat congregation in Nizamuddin area of New Delhi between March 13 and 15. While one person got afflicted upon his return from Medina, two others contracted it from a Mecca returnee in Karnataka.

 

Prakasam district recorded the highest number of eight cases, followed by five in Guntur, two in Anantapuramu and one each in Krishna and East Godavari, the bulletin said.

The bulletin said a total of 164 samples were tested since Monday night of which 147 turned negative.

...
