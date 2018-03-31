Telangana government to buy 37 lakh tonnes foodgrain

As many as 3,259 procurement centres have been set up across the state and purchases will commence from first week of April.

Hyderabad: The state government plans to procure 37 lakh metric tonnes of paddy from farmers during the ongoing rabi season.

As many as 3,259 procurement centres have been set up across the state and purchases will commence from first week of April. The civil supplies department has kept ready nine crore gunny bags for the procurement.

Civil supplies commissioner C.V. Anand on Friday said that all arrangements have been made for purchasing paddy from farmers.

About 12.75 lakh tonnes of paddy yield is expected in April, 18.2 lakh tonnes in May, and 5.46 lakh tonnes in June.

He said MSP, which should be mandatorily paid to the farmers, is Rs 1,550 for ordinary paddy, and Rs 1,590 for grade ‘A’ variety.

In the view of high paddy yield this year, the commissioner has requested Food Corporation of India officials to keep available storage space initially for 15 lakh tonnes of paddy.