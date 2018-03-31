Tamil Nadu govt to start Jaya memorial construction at Marina beach

Chennai: The state government is all set to start the construction work of the proposed memorial at Marina beach, where former chief minister Jayalalitha's mortal remains buried.

According to sources in CMDA, the Chennai Metropolitan Development Authority (CMDA) recently issued planning permission to construct the memorial clearing the final hurdle. "Former chief minister's body was buried in Marina beach, which is falling under coastal regulation zone (CRZ). The CRZ norms restrict the construction works along the beaches," the sources said.

However, it is learnt that the government had obtained CRZ clearance. "The planning permission will only be given after the CRZ clearance," sources added.

According to officials close to the development, the formal planning permission was issued on March 19.

Apart from getting planning permission, the government has also issued work orders to selected bidder. Jayalalithaa memorial will be constructed at a cost of Rs. 50.08 crore behind former chief minister MGR's memorial.

The officials also said that the project of constructing the memorial has been taken up by a public works department (PWD). "We have already floated tenders and the builder would be selected after due process," the officials added.