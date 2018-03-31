search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Current Affairs

Ram Navami violence: WB Guv takes stock of riot-hit Asansol, Raniganj

PTI
Published Mar 31, 2018, 2:52 pm IST
Updated Mar 31, 2018, 3:56 pm IST
The violence fanned out to Asansol areas, prompting police to suspend Internet services and clamp prohibitory orders.
Police personnel patrol after clashes and incidents of arson over a Ram Navami procession in Raniganj, in Burdwan district of West Bengal. (Photo: PTI/File)
 Police personnel patrol after clashes and incidents of arson over a Ram Navami procession in Raniganj, in Burdwan district of West Bengal. (Photo: PTI/File)

Asansol: West Bengal Governor Keshari Nath Tripathi Saturday held an hour-long meeting with senior police and administration officials in Asansol and took stock of the situation in violence-hit areas of Raniganj and Asansol. 

One person was killed and two police officers suffered serious injuries on Monday when clashes broke out between two groups over a Ram Navami procession in Raniganj area of Bardhaman West district.

 

The violence fanned out to Asansol areas, prompting police to suspend Internet services and clamp prohibitory orders under Section 144 of the CrPC in trouble-torn areas of the district.

The governor, who reached Asansol circuit house this morning, is scheduled to visit the violence-hit areas of Raniganj and Asansol areas later in the day. 

Earlier this week, the state government had advised him against visiting Asansol and Raniganj, citing security reasons.

Union minister Babul Supriyo and state BJP Mahila Morcha president Locket Chatterjee were also stopped from entering the Asansol-Raniganj area by police on Thursday. 

Also Read: WB CM's appeasement politics led to Asansol violence: BJP MP Babul Supriyo

The Imam of Noorani Masjid, Imdatullah Rashid, had said that his son was also killed in the violence but there was no confirmation from the police on the incident. Rashid had also appealed for peace in the area.

Prohibitory orders are still in force as the situation here is tense, a senior police officer said. 

“No fresh incident of violence was reported from the area in last three days,” he said, adding that a huge contingent of the police and the Rapid Action Force (RAF) is patrolling the area.

Tags: asansol violence, ram navami violence, wb violence, riots, keshari nath tripathi, ram navami
Location: India, West Bengal, Asansol




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

British woman almost dies during surgery to get a butt like Kim Kardashian's

Jade was rushed to a hospital with erratic heartbeat and collapsed lungs on her return to England (Photo: AFP)
 

IPL 2018: After Warner ban, Sunrisers Hyderabad pick Alex Hales as replacement

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) named England batsman Alex Hales as David Warner’s replacement for the 2018 edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL). (Photo: AFP / BCCI)
 

Record broken as Meg Lanning's Australia beat England, clinch women's T20 tri-series

With the victory to clnch T20 tri-series, Meg Lanning’s Australia capped off a stunning Commonwealth Tour of India, having clinched the ODI and T20 series with sheer dominance. (Photo: PTI)
 

Act now: How to use parental controls iPhone, iPad, iPod touch

Apart from simply sending out data, downloading apps and running through compromised websites could also put your loved ones into trouble.
 

An iPhone with a stylus? Rumours predict a Galaxy Note rival

Apple only offers a stylus on its expensive iPad Pro models and the recently unveiled cheaper iPad 9.7-inch.
 

Galaxy Note 9 leaks sooner than expected, official support pages surface

Considering the ‘U’ in the SM-N960U, it’s expected that the Note 9 will be powered by the Snapdragon 845 chipset for selected markets. (Representative Image: Galaxy Note 8)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Two students of University of Hyderabad conspire to kill VC, arrested

According to the police, Prudhiviraj and Chandan Kumar, both former students of the university, wanted to join the CPI (Maoist) group and in regard to it met Haribhushan Telangana State Maoists Committee secretary in the Cherla forest area in December, 2017. (Photo: PTI)

WB CM's appeasement politics led to Asansol violence: BJP MP Babul Supriyo

Further attacking Mamata Banerjee for her governance, Babul Supriyo said all was well until she became chief minister in 2011. (Photo: ANI)

Plan to 'polarise votes': Amit Shah on K'taka granting minority status to Lingayats

Shah said the Congress has become a 'symbol of corruption' and added that the people of Karnataka have made up their mind to change Siddaramaiah government. (Photo: ANI/Twitter)

CBSE Class 10 re-test only if there's 'large-scale leak', says Javadekar

The police since Friday have questioned 35 people, including a coaching centre's owner, 18 students and some tutors, in connection with the case. (Photo: PTI/File)

INX Media case: 'Uncooperative' Peter Mukerjea sent to judicial custody till Apr 13

The CBI stated that Peter Mukerjea didn't cooperate with the investigators and so they couldn't confront him with Karti or his CA. (Photo: PTI/File)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham