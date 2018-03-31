search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Current Affairs

Punjab govt sets up committee to keep check on songs promoting drug abuse

ANI
Published Mar 31, 2018, 5:28 pm IST
Updated Mar 31, 2018, 5:28 pm IST
The committee is tasked to identify instances of glorification of drug abuse, violence and depiction of any obscene elements.
Earlier on March 23, the Punjab government launched a program named Drug Awareness Prevention Officers under which 35,000 designated officers took an oath to eradicate the drug problem from the state. (Photo: Pixabay)
 Earlier on March 23, the Punjab government launched a program named Drug Awareness Prevention Officers under which 35,000 designated officers took an oath to eradicate the drug problem from the state. (Photo: Pixabay)

Chandigarh: Punjab's State Department of Tourism and Cultural Affairs on Saturday has set up a committee to keep a check on the objectionable elements including promotion of drug abuse in any audio productions released in the state.

The committee is tasked to identify instances of glorification of drug abuse, violence and depiction of any obscene elements in the songs broadcast in the state.

 

Further, the committee will take suo-moto cognizance of any instance of violation of the rules and will act promptly upon receiving any complaint in this regard.

Currently, the entire state of Punjab is reeling under the menace of drug abuse.

Earlier on March 23, the Punjab government launched a program named Drug Awareness Prevention Officers under which 35,000 designated officers took an oath to eradicate the drug problem from the state in the presence of state's Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh.

Tags: punjab drug problem, amarinder singh, punjab government, anti-drug campaign
Location: India, Chandigarh, Chandigarh




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

After flexible displays, next up are flexible batteries

For starters, a flexible battery inside an iPhone can liberate more space for useful stuff, making phones more compact than before. (Representative Image: Pexels)
 

British woman almost dies during surgery to get a butt like Kim Kardashian's

Jade was rushed to a hospital with erratic heartbeat and collapsed lungs on her return to England (Photo: AFP)
 

IPL 2018: After Warner ban, Sunrisers Hyderabad pick Alex Hales as replacement

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) named England batsman Alex Hales as David Warner’s replacement for the 2018 edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL). (Photo: AFP / BCCI)
 

Record broken as Meg Lanning's Australia beat England, clinch women's T20 tri-series

With the victory to clnch T20 tri-series, Meg Lanning’s Australia capped off a stunning Commonwealth Tour of India, having clinched the ODI and T20 series with sheer dominance. (Photo: PTI)
 

Act now: How to use parental controls iPhone, iPad, iPod touch

Apart from simply sending out data, downloading apps and running through compromised websites could also put your loved ones into trouble.
 

An iPhone with a stylus? Rumours predict a Galaxy Note rival

Apple only offers a stylus on its expensive iPad Pro models and the recently unveiled cheaper iPad 9.7-inch.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

West Bengal panchayat polls on May 1, 3, 5; oppn angry at short notice

After the announcement of the poll schedule, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and panchayat minister Subrata Mukherjee held a meeting at the state secretariat, Nabanna. (Photo: PTI)

Two students of University of Hyderabad conspire to kill VC, arrested

According to the police, Prudhiviraj and Chandan Kumar, both former students of the university, wanted to join the CPI (Maoist) group and in regard to it met Haribhushan Telangana State Maoists Committee secretary in the Cherla forest area in December, 2017. (Photo: PTI)

WB CM's appeasement politics led to Asansol violence: BJP MP Babul Supriyo

Further attacking Mamata Banerjee for her governance, Babul Supriyo said all was well until she became chief minister in 2011. (Photo: ANI)

Ram Navami violence: WB Guv takes stock of riot-hit Asansol, Raniganj

Police personnel patrol after clashes and incidents of arson over a Ram Navami procession in Raniganj, in Burdwan district of West Bengal. (Photo: PTI/File)

Plan to 'polarise votes': Amit Shah on K'taka granting minority status to Lingayats

Shah said the Congress has become a 'symbol of corruption' and added that the people of Karnataka have made up their mind to change Siddaramaiah government. (Photo: ANI/Twitter)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham